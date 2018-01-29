Williams Lake open to cannabis industry

In a motion put forward by city councillor Scott Nelson, Williams Lake city council says its wants to promote opportunities for the marijuana industry.

City councillor Scott Nelson said there have been inquiries from prospective cannabis growers about the former Jackpine Forest Products site on Mackenzie Avenue. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

With the legalization of cannabis on the horizon, Williams Lake city council says it wants to open its doors up for the industry.

At its regular meeting Tuesday, city council endorsed a late-item motion by Coun. Scott Nelson that would see council working with both levels of government to get into the opportunity of promoting the cannabis industry in Williams Lake.

“We’re excited about it and opening it up to community dialogue,” Nelson told the Tribune.

“We also want to identify key areas in the community’s industrial sector because we’ve had inquiries.”

In another item on the agenda, council received a letter from the district of West Kelowna lobbying the provincial government for 50 per cent of the provincial share of the cannabis tax going to local governments.

While council endorsed the request, Nelson said staff should be directed to pursue asking for 100 per cent of the share.

Two weeks ago Nelson attended a public symposium on cannabis at the Vancouver Convention Centre that looked at all aspects of the industry.

The symposium inspired him to see Williams Lake get ahead of the game, he said.

He also said there have been inquiries by potential cannabis growers about using the former Jackpine Forest Products site on North Mackenzie Avenue as a location.

“We also want to be able to identify areas, near schools and such, that we don’t want permits being issued,” Nelson added.

Mayor Walt Cobb said the city wants to have control over the industry in Williams Lake and thanked Nelson for bringing the motion forward.

“Whether we like it or not, it’s going to happen so we need to be prepared,” Cobb said.



Councillors Jason Ryll, Craig Smith and Laurie Walters were not in attendance at the city council meeting.