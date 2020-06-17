Lone Butte 4-H member Sara Pfannmueller works with her Runner-Up winning lamb during the 61st Annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale in 2019. (File photo)

Williams Lake and District 4-H sale to go ahead in August

There will be no youth in attendance

The annual 4-H sale will proceed in 2020, however, in order to keep members safe, there will be no youth in attendance.

“Although the 4-H year hasn’t gone as planned for the 4-H Members with no shows and no camping we can still finish the year on a high with an excellent sale. BC Livestock and the Williams Lake & District 4-H Council will be working out the details which will be published as we get closer to the date,” according to a press release.

The sale will see some of the finest beef, pork, lamb, turkey, small engines, food projects and photographs in the Cariboo on offer through live/video auction.

The event will comply with the B.C.’s COVID-19 guidelines including less than 50 people in attendance at any time and have social distancing protocols in place.

A sale list with photos is expected to be available soon.

“There will be 48 steers, 47 swine, 18 lambs, four turkeys, three small engines, four food projects, nine framed photographs.”

The sale will take place on Aug. 10 starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Williams Lake stock yards (4665 Cattle Drive).

Visit wldistrict4h.com for the current sale catalogue or visit their Facebook page.

