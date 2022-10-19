Williams Lake Airport visitors will see emergency vehicles on Oct. 25 for exercise

The City of Williams Lake is hosting an emergency training exercise at the Williams Lake Regional Airport on
Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.
The training exercise is scheduled to take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will involve multiple agencies including
the Williams Lake Fire Department, Williams Lake RCMP, Central Cariboo Search and Rescue and the BC
Ambulance Service and is designed to test the emergency response plan for the Williams Lake Regional
Airport.
During the exercise there will be no interruption to any scheduled flights; however, visitors and airport
patrons should be aware there will be a significant presence of emergency response vehicles and activity
during this time.
The Williams Lake Regional Airport (CYWL) is located 14 kilometres north of the City of Williams Lake.
The airport serves two scheduled commercial carriers: Central Mountain Air and Pacific Coastal Airlines. In
addition, the airport sees daily charter flights that service the resource sector throughout the Cariboo and
beyond.
The BC Wildfire Service operates an Air Tanker base out of the Cariboo Fire Centre that serves B.C.’s
Interior. The airport provides an essential service for the region, providing support for air ambulance,
corporate and general aviation operations.
In addition, the airport is regularly used by the Canadian Forces for training and exercise operations.
For more information contact Airport Manager Tim Lussier at 250.989.4713.
