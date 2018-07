Crews are on site fighting the fire from the air and the ground.

BC Wildfire Service A fire is currently burning near Highway 1 north of Spences Bridge.

The BC Wildfire Service is currently responding to a new wildfire just north of Spences Bridge. There are ground crews and air support on site.

The fire was discovered on July 23, and is currently estimated at 0.40 hectares.

This fire is burning adjacent to Highway 1 and as a result the highway is closed in both directions. For up to date information regarding highway closures, please visit http://www.drivebc.ca/.



