File photo

West Fraser curtails production at two local sawmills

Production in Chasm and 100 Mile House will stop for two weeks

West Fraser announced temporary production curtailments for two local sawmills on Thursday, May 16.

Production will stop for approximately two weeks at both the Chasm and 100 Mile House sawmills. In a release issued on their company website May 16, West Fraser said that the decision to implement this temporary reduction comes as the company continues to face challenges of weak lumber pricing in global markets, as well as high log costs and constrained timber supplies.

West Fraser anticipates SPF lumber production to be reduced by approximately 20 million board feet, in addition to previously announced permanent and temporary curtailments.

raven.nyman@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
100 Mile House RCMP create bonds with the community

Just Posted

100 Mile House RCMP create bonds with the community

‘Getting out and being involved allows for some stress relief from the rigours of the job’

100 Mile House Council votes to break “grass” ceiling

Dispensaries must be 50 metres apart from one another and 100 metres away from any school grounds

WASP offers sprinkler systems to help protect homes from wildfires

‘What we’re trying to do is make people aware that there are products out there’

CIBC barbecue raises $441.35 for B.C. Children’s Hospital and local Big Brothers Big Sisters

Fundraiser “well worth supporting”

100 Mile House’s Little Britches Rodeo is ready for bucking

The junior rodeo will see kids perform in various events, such as steer riding and goat tying

B.C. legislature clerk in spending scandal retires after wrongdoing found

Clerk Craig James and sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz were suspended last November

Canada first in the world to approve injectable hydromorphone to treat opioid addiction

B.C. has had one of the only clinics in the country offering such a treatment to a small group of people

VIDEO: Man nearly run over by his own SUV at B.C. boat launch

The electric vehicle caught on fire after it was pulled from the water

Indigenous teen’s treatment while disclosing abuse indicative of ‘pattern’

Video shows a male officer asking pointed questions of a young woman describing a sexual assault

BCCDC releases new fact sheets on wildfire smoke preparedness

There’s currently little research on the longer-lasting health effects of wildfire smoke

WorkSafe fines Vancouver Canuck owners’ farm $53,690 after bus fails inspection

Farm vehicle was at risk of ‘brake failure:’ decision

‘No appetite’ to ban abortions in Canada amid U.S. bills, expert says

Alabama ban could see abortions become a felony, with no exception for rape or incest

Madison Scott’s mother hosts event to keep search for her missing daughter alive

Eight years ago, the Vanderhoof teenager disappeared, and the RCMP continue to chase leads

B.C. lifeguard nicknamed ‘Eddie Spaghetti’ facing multiple child sex offences

RCMP strongly believe there are additional victims

Most Read