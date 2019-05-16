West Fraser curtails production at two local sawmills

Production in Chasm and 100 Mile House will stop for two weeks

West Fraser announced temporary production curtailments for two local sawmills on Thursday, May 16.

Production will stop for approximately two weeks at both the Chasm and 100 Mile House sawmills. In a release issued on their company website May 16, West Fraser said that the decision to implement this temporary reduction comes as the company continues to face challenges of weak lumber pricing in global markets, as well as high log costs and constrained timber supplies.

West Fraser anticipates SPF lumber production to be reduced by approximately 20 million board feet, in addition to previously announced permanent and temporary curtailments.

