Weather makes Green Lake and Watch Lake Fishing Derby ‘fabulous’

Hanna Vieira shows off two of the fish she caught during the 32nd Annual Green and Watch Lakes Fishing Derby on June 1 and 2. Makayla Vieira photo.

The 32nd Annual Green Lake and Watch Lake Fishing Derby saw some growth, with 211 people coming out to spring their hooks into the water on June 1 and 2.

“Actually, it’s been fabulous,” said Krista Vieira, one of the organizers of the event, of the two-day derby.

She said attendance was up this year, with last year’s derby having only 162 people registered. It also saw an increase in children this year, with 25 kids signing up in hopes to catch a fish. She also mentioned the pig roast also had more people show up than last year, however, 2017 and 2016 saw more people show up for the pig roast.

Vieira mentioned two things that attendance depended on for the weekend it took place on; weather and Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School’s graduation and prom celebrations.

“It all really depends on when grad is and if people who are graduating got to go to the coast or things like that,” she said.

As for the weather, she said it was fabulous.

“The weather yesterday was hot. Lots of beer sales, it was good.”

The derby also had a new addition this year. They added a new false front for the eating area.

“The other one went through many, many years and it was its time,” explained Vieira.

However, that was the only real change made, also mentioning that there were some new “amazing” prizes.

“We’ve had the same people for years and years,” she said while pointing out a campsite behind her with people who have been to the derby 29 times of it’s 32-year-history. “So overall, if it works, don’t fix it.”

Adam Vienneau caught the biggest fish, weighing six pounds and 20 ounces.

