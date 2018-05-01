Stock photo.

Water restrictions in effect for the 108

Watering restrictions for the 108 Mile Ranch are in effect as of today and will remain in place until Oct. 1.

Even numbered premises can only water on even numbered days of the month, and odd numbered premises can only water on odd-numbered days of the month. The use of yard sprinklers is allowed from 6 to 8 a.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Cariboo Regional District Area G Director Al Richmond also provided some tips on watering:

Water your lawn only when it needs it.

A good way to see if your lawn needs watering is to step on the grass. If it springs back up when you move, it doesn’t need water. If it stays flat, fetch the sprinkler and water at the permitted time.

Deep-soak your lawn.

When you do water, do it enough for the moisture to soak down to the roots where it will do the most good.

Put a layer of mulch around trees and plants.

Mulch will slow the evaporation of moisture and discourage weeds.

Use a broom, not a hose, to clean driveways and sidewalks.

Don’t run the hose while washing your car.

Clean the car with a pail of soapy water. Use the hose only to rinse it off.

Check for leaks in pipes, hoses, faucets and couplings.

Leaks outside may not seem as bad, since they are not visible. But they can be just as wasteful as a leak inside.

max.winkelman@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Could Vancouver Island be the site of a future LNG export facility?
Next story
Carbon tax would cut 90M tonnes of emissions by 2022, government projects

Just Posted

Fundraiser for family of 12-year-old 108 Mile girl who died in quad incident

Over $4,000 raised so far

Water restrictions in effect for the 108

Watering restrictions for the 108 Mile Ranch are in effect as of… Continue reading

Referendum details for South Cariboo Rec Centre expansion announced

Voting locations, times, advanced polls etc.

BC Wildfire Service warns of overwintering fire potential

Public asked to report any wildfire or smoke

Highways reopened, but Cache Creek braces for more flooding

As floodwater in Cache Creek recedes, all eyes turn to the Bonaparte River, which has yet to crest.

No relief in sight as gasoline price hits four-year high

Canadians celebrating the onset of summer driving season have been dismayed by another spring phenomenon, increasing gasoline prices

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Liberal elections bill aimed at tighter rules on spending, fake news, privacy

There is currently no cap on the amount of money political parties can spend at that time

First Nations leaders debate Trudeau commitment to Indigenous rights

Leaders, chiefs, delegates gather in Quebec, for Assembly of First Nations annual special assembly

Carbon tax would cut 90M tonnes of emissions by 2022, government projects

13-page analysis also says a carbon price will cut about $2 billion from the Canadian economy

Tony Award nominations promise clash of big brands

Plenty of nominations don’t necessarily lead to actual wins on Tony night

David Eby cancels town hall due to ‘safety concerns’ after school tax protest planned

Protesters say the school tax targets the elderly, not the rich

Breaking: Guilty pleas in gangland slaying of Jonathan Bacon

Jason McBride, Jujhar Khun-Khun and Michael Jones appeared in Kelowna court Tuesday

Could Vancouver Island be the site of a future LNG export facility?

Vancouver-based Steelhead LNG and the Huu-ay-aht First Nation provided an update on the $10 billion development

Most Read