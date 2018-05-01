Water restrictions in effect for the 108

Watering restrictions for the 108 Mile Ranch are in effect as of today and will remain in place until Oct. 1.

Even numbered premises can only water on even numbered days of the month, and odd numbered premises can only water on odd-numbered days of the month. The use of yard sprinklers is allowed from 6 to 8 a.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Cariboo Regional District Area G Director Al Richmond also provided some tips on watering:

Water your lawn only when it needs it.

A good way to see if your lawn needs watering is to step on the grass. If it springs back up when you move, it doesn’t need water. If it stays flat, fetch the sprinkler and water at the permitted time.

Deep-soak your lawn.

When you do water, do it enough for the moisture to soak down to the roots where it will do the most good.

Put a layer of mulch around trees and plants.

Mulch will slow the evaporation of moisture and discourage weeds.

Use a broom, not a hose, to clean driveways and sidewalks.

Don’t run the hose while washing your car.

Clean the car with a pail of soapy water. Use the hose only to rinse it off.

Check for leaks in pipes, hoses, faucets and couplings.

Leaks outside may not seem as bad, since they are not visible. But they can be just as wasteful as a leak inside.

max.winkelman@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.