On Feb. 8, police reported a Salmon Arm man wanted by the RCMP and missing since Jan. 21 was arrested in Ontario. (File photo)

On Feb. 8, police reported a Salmon Arm man wanted by the RCMP and missing since Jan. 21 was arrested in Ontario. (File photo)

Wanted Salmon Arm man missing with two daughters arrested in Ontario

RCMP reported man went missing from Salmon Arm home on Jan. 21

A missing Salmon Arm man wanted by police was arrested in Ontario.

On Feb. 1, Salmon Arm RCMP stated Caleb Gerbrandt and his two daughters had gone missing from his Salmon Arm residence on Jan. 21, 2022, and a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

The RCMP announced Tuesday evening, Feb. 8, that Gerbrandt had been arrested and the “well-being of his daughters had been confirmed.”

“Earlier today… Salmon Arm RCMP received confirmation from its partners in Ontario that Caleb had been located and arrested, and will be returned to British Columbia at a later date to answer to the charges before him,” commented RCMP spokesperson Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet in a media release.

Police stated Gerbrandt had recently been charged with sexual interference and sexual assault on a minor.

Read more: RCMP issue warrant for arrest of Salmon Arm man missing with his two daughters

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

missing personRCMPSalmon Arm

Previous story
Alberta to start lifting COVID restrictions, including vaccine passport
Next story
B.C. population tops 5M in 2021, province grows by 7.6% since 2016

Just Posted

Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen, with the 100 Mile House RCMP. (Melissa Smalley - 100 Mile Free Press)
RCMP investigate late-night gunshot

Noah Harvey aspires to become a career firefighter and is currently taking the Fire Training Services Program at PSO and receiving hands-on training as a junior firefighter for the Forest Grove Volunteer Fire Department. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Junior firefighters train for the future

Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson speaking in the legislature 2021. (Video screen shot)
Cariboo Chilcotin MLA appointed opposition deputy whip

Interior Health image
Interior Health tops daily COVID-19 case count Tuesday