Wanted: Favourite 100 things to see and do locally

The 100 Mile Free Press is asking the public for their suggestions and photographs of the 100 best things to see and do in the South Cariboo.

The area visitor’s guide, to be published later this spring, is aimed at providing tourists and newcomers in the area with a list of interesting places to see and experience.

This could include everything from a hike in Centennial Park to mountain biking at 99 Mile, horsebacking riding around the region or checking out the ice caves in Bridge Lake.

If you know of any secret lake that never gets featured or a community group that needs some limelight, we’re inviting you to reach out and tell us all about it.

Likewise, if you have any fun photographs you’d be willing to let us use to promote a favourite South Cariboo destination or two, we’d love to receive them.

You can reach out to us by calling 250-395-2219, emailing us at newsroom@100milefreepress.net or dropping off tips and photos at the Free Press office on Horse Lake Road.

