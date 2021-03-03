A 100 Mile RCMP officer stands watch at the intersction of Highway 97 and Horse Lake Road. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Volunteers, police search Highway 97 for articles related to high-speed chase

Search will stretch from Canco Gas Station in Lac La Hache to 150 Mile House.

100 Mile House RCMP is urging drivers to use caution when travelling along Highway 97 north of Lac La Hache Wednesday morning as a search is underway for articles related to a multi-jurisdictional high-speed chase Tuesday.

Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said volunteers with the South Cariboo Search and Rescue are assisting the RCMP with the search, slated to start at 8:30 a.m. Police and volunteers will be walking along the edges of the highway and looking into ditches, in the stretch from the Canco Service Station at Kokanee Bay to two kilometres north of Knife Road south of 150 Mile House.

This work is being done as a result of the investigation related to the chase from Clinton to the 150 Mile, where the two suspects were arrested. The situation had resulted in a lockdown in 100 Mile House for 20 minutes around lunchtime.

“We appreciate your assistance and cooperation with protecting our volunteers as they assist our investigation,” Nielsen said in a news release.

Anyone with information on the event is asked to call the police agency in the jurisdiction involved or contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 to speak with an officer. They can also contact BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) if you wish to remain anonymous. Please refer to 100 Mile House RCMP file 2021-730.

