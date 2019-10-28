VIDEO: Youth face ban after staging climate sit-in at House of Commons

The group wanted to deliver 338 mandate letters to MPs asking them to prioritize a ‘green new deal’

More than two dozen young Canadians are facing a month-long ban from Parliament Hill after staging a climate-change protest inside the House of Commons on Monday morning.

The group Our Time wants to deliver 338 mandate letters to MPs elected last week asking them to prioritize a “green new deal” when Parliament resumes.

Niklas Agarwal, a 24-year-old recent geography graduate from Toronto, is one of 27 youth who got into the parliamentary building by joining a free visitors’ tour.

When the tour took them into the House of Commons, they sat down on the floor, unfurled protest signs printed on yellow cloths and refused to move.

Security removed them within 15 minutes, issued each a trespassing ticket along with a 30-day ban.

Agarwal says the punishment was worth it because there is limited time to prevent a climate emergency, and the new Parliament is offering the best chance Canada has ever had to take action.

READ MORE: 15 Canadian youths to sue Ottawa for not acting on climate change

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Mushroom poisoning on the rise, warns BC Centre for Disease Control

Just Posted

How do you feel about a potential ethylene plant in Prince George?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

New B.C. petrochemical industry player in the making

West Coast Olefins wants to add value to natural gas liquids

Redneck cannibals to invade the 108 Mile Heritage Site on Halloween

Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School’s grad class is putting together another haunted house

Nothing but losers in this election

The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press

From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

16Years Ago (2003): The Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School Grad Committee turned… Continue reading

VIDEO: Youth face ban after staging climate sit-in at House of Commons

The group wanted to deliver 338 mandate letters to MPs asking them to prioritize a ‘green new deal’

Secondary home rules killing family farms, B.C. farmers say

B.C. Liberals demand changes to NDP agriculture restrictions

Vancouver cemetery to allow strangers to share graves

Practice would start in 2020

Mushroom poisoning on the rise, warns BC Centre for Disease Control

Poison Control received 201 calls so far in 2019

B.C. family rescues beaver trapped in a hole

Other hikers had been offering sticks to the beaver in an attempt to coax it out

Son found not criminally responsible in death of mother on Salt Spring Island

Martin Galen Vandenberg stated voices told him to kill her or unspeakable acts would occur

COLUMN: Priorities in a divided province following 2019 election

Black Press Media columnist Frank Bucholtz on the fallout for B.C.

Trump draws boos when introduced to crowd at World Series

Chants of “Lock him up!” broke out in some sections

B.C. park reserve seeks ‘Poop Fairies’ for wolf conservation project

“It’s a pretty cool way to get involved in conservation in your area.”

Most Read