VIDEO: U.S. Coast Guard rescues Canadians stranded on Vancouver Island beach

The pair had to abandon ship after their boat took on water

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Sector Field Office Port Angeles, Wash., transfers two patients to a Royal Canadian helicopter aircrew at Neah Bay, Wash., April 28, 2019. (U.S. Coast Guard District 13)

Two Canadians were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard on a beach near Tsusiat Falls on Vancouver Island.

Two people out in a boat near the waterfall on the western side of the island, between Ucluelet and Port Renfrew, made a distress call at around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday.

The U.S. crew in Port Angeles in Washington state was the closest first responder, so an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter was deployed and arrived at 3:13 p.m.

The boaters had had to abandon their boat after it started taking on water, and they swam to shore. They were wearing light clothing and suffered from symptoms related to hypothermia.

The crew hoisted them into the helicopter and flew them to Neah Bay in Washington where they were met by a Royal Canadian helicopter crew.

