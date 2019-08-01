A fight broke out at a Burnaby intersection on July 31, 2019 in apparent road rage that was caught on camera by a nearby witness. (Video screenshot/Black Press Media)

VIDEO: Road rage at busy B.C. intersection snarls morning rush-hour traffic

Two men are seen fighting, kicking and kneeing during fight on Wednesday in apparent road rage

What were you doing at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday? For a number of early-morning commuters in the Lower Mainland, it was watching two men brawl it out at a busy intersection in an apparent case of road rage.

The incident, captured on camera by Jamie Shalay, shows two men fighting at Marine Drive and Boundary Road in Burnaby while stopped at a traffic light. One appears to be driving a black sedan, while the other is driving a white semi-truck.

Shalay’s footage, taken from inside a vehicle nearby, doesn’t show what sparked the fists to fly. However, one of the men can be seen waving some sort of object in his hand – apparently a wrench, according to Shalay.

The pair throw punches, kicks and knee jerks before a third man steps in to try to break them up, but a short chase around the semi-truck ensues. The man is eventually able to get control over the two others and hold them apart. The pair exchange words for another 30 seconds before traffic begins to move. The fight ends with one of the men getting his sedan and driving away.

Black Press Media has reached out to Shalay for more details.

ALSO READ: Man, 33, killed in Vancouver road rage incident identified

ALSO READ: Police looking for witnesses after B.C. taxi driver suffers broken jaw in attack with metal bar

In his post online, Shalay told other social media users to “get out the popcorn,” in yet another video to circulate online that highlights the tense side of commuting through the congested region.

“How crappy is your life! It’s 6:30 am and your [sic] this angry really! You got some problems!,” Shalay wrote in the video’s description.

Black Press Media has reached out to Burnaby RCMP for comment.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
21 Northern B.C. mayors urge Ottawa to help struggling forest industry
Next story
‘Irresponsible’ people keeping raptors as pets in southern B.C.

Just Posted

100 Mile man to appear in court for kidnapping

A warrant for arrest was issued for Shawn Taylor on May 9

21 Northern B.C. mayors urge Ottawa to help struggling forest industry

Letter aims to seek assistance through federal programs to deal with the crisis

Judge hearing injunctions from Taseko and Tsilhqot’in Nation reserves judgment for September

Injunctions centred on Taseko’s permit to do exploratory drilling for its proposed New Prosperity Mine 185 kilometres southwest of Williams Lake

Have you visited any local attractions this summer? If so, which?

Lorne Holt-Leask 100 Mile House “I went to the waterfalls last week.… Continue reading

Gold Wing Road Riders Association rallies in 100 Mile House

‘We may just be back next year’

VIDEO: Road rage at busy B.C. intersection snarls morning rush-hour traffic

Two men are seen fighting, kicking and kneeing during fight on Wednesday in apparent road rage

VIDEO: Good Samaritan climbs B.C. tree to rescue eagle impaled on branch

Injured raptor now under care of BC Wildlife Park in Kamloops

Two B.C. ministries provoke most complaints, says ombudsperson’s report

Jay Chalke says too often, vulnerable people don’t get the benefits or services they need

Yoho National Park gets etiquette signs to help international tourists use outhouses

The signs ask users to sit rather than stand on toilet seats

‘Irresponsible’ people keeping raptors as pets in southern B.C.

Three cases of people keeping birds of prey as pets documented

Police probe death threats targeting B.C. mayor, council

The threats were written in graffiti on large boards early Wednesday

Northern residents out of work from sawmill sale voice uncertainty about future

A job fair was held at Kwah Hall in Fort St. James on July 31 to help workers transition to other jobs

Texting at work no reason to be fired: B.C. Tribunal

A Lumby dental assistant was fired for texting during a staff meeting

One in four Canadians oppose same-sex marriage: poll

Mario Canseco, president of Research Co., said most support comes from Canadians of European Descent

Most Read