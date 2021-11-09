VIDEO: Fire crews working to prevent spread of West Fraser log yard fire

The fire broke out in the early afternoon on Nov. 9. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Firefighters have set up in the Quesnel cemetery

The orange glow and flames from a fire at a West Fraser Log mill on Quesnel-Hixon road can be seen as far away as the Fraser River Footbridge in downtown Quesnel.

Thousands of logs are currently burning, as it appears the entire yard is ablaze.

Crews have set up in the Quesnel cemetery, with dozens of sprinklers and hoses spraying water continuously in an attempt to prevent the fire from spreading there.

Embers and mist are raining down on gravesites in the cemetery, which is located just to the west of the log yard.

Wind gusts of up to 50 km/h were forecasted for Quesnel, and inside the cemetery, flags were pulled tight by the wind.

The fire started in the early afternoon on Tuesday, Nov. 9, and could burn for weeks, firefighters speculated on the scene.

Fire crews from around the region, including neighbouring Cariboo Regional District crews, are participating in the effort, and it is unknown when the fire will calm down.

