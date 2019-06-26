VIDEO: Driver doing laps in busy Vancouver intersections nets charges

Toyota Camry spotted doing laps in intersection, driving towards pedestrians

A Surrey man is facing dangerous driving charges after allegedly driving recklessly through downtown Vancouver Tuesday night.

Just before 10 p.m., officers responded to several 911 calls about a grey Toyota Camry driving towards pedestrians at a bus stop near West Georgia Street and Granville Street before driving towards oncoming traffic, police said in a news release Wednesday.

A witness followed the vehicle, providing updates to 911 dispatchers. Officers were able to find the Camry a short time later on Main Street near National Avenue where they used their police vehicles to box the driver in.

A video posted to Facebook Tuesday evening of a vehicle that fits the description provided by police shows a driver doing laps at an intersection near Main Street and Hastings Street.

At one point in the two-minute clip, uploaded by Jonathan Dillon, pedestrians can be seen throwing what appears to be garbage at the car as nearby drivers honk their horns.

Harpreet Gill, 37, has been charged with dangerous driving and faces the possibility of additional impaired driving charges.

Police say that no one was hurt in the incident and that all vehicles involved had little to no damage. Gill remains in custody.

