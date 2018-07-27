VIDEO: B.C. rescuers unable to save dolphin found on Vancouver Island

It was found Thursday morning stranded on a sandy shoreline of Pacific Rim National Park

It was a unique rescue operation this week when a dolphin was found stranded on a sandy shoreline of Vancouver Island.

Members of the Vancouver Aquarium’s Marine Mammal Rescue Centre were called into action July 26, along with staff from Parks Canada, to try and save the dolphin after it was discovered in Pacific Rim National Park.

Unfortunately they were unable to save the small mammal, believed to be a long-beaked common dolphin (Delphinus capensis).

According to the Deana Lancaster at the Vancouver Aquarium, it’s rare to see dolphins in the water off B.C.’s coast or Washington State, which is at the very northern edge of their movement range. Dolphins are usually found in tropical and sub-tropical regions such as between central California and central Mexico, western South America and areas around Japan, Korea and Taiwan.

“Models are predicting that species will be moving further north as ocean temperatures rise. So what was once considered very rare could well become quite common,” said Dr. Andrew Trites, from the University of British Columbia’s Marine Mammal Research Unit.

“In science and government, we’ll have to understand that the status quo is a thing of the past and adapt to seeing new species.”

RELATED: Rescue effort as baby false killer whale beaches near Tofino

After initial efforts to re-float the adult male so it could swim away proved unsuccessful, Parks Canada held it in shallow water until the rescue team could arrive.

“The number of people who worked together in an effort to save this animal was fantastic,” said Lindsaye Akhurst, manager of the Rescue Centre.

The first members of the rescue team were on the beach within a few hours of getting the call. But by that time the dolphin was in critical condition, and shortly after beginning the transport back to Vancouver, it stopped breathing.

The aquarium will perform a necropsy to determine the animal’s cause of death.

If you see a marine mammal that you believe is in distress, do not approach it and keep pets away. You are asked to call the Fisheries and Oceans hotline at 1-800-465-4336, or the Vancouver Aquarium’s Marine Mammal Rescue Centre at 604-258-SEAL (7325) for immediate assistance.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Crews attending to four new fires in the Cariboo Fire Centre

Just Posted

UPDATE: Crews attending to four new fires in the Cariboo Fire Centre

Two fires are near Chimney Lake, one near Jones Creek and one north of Suey Bay

Cariboo Turn-n-Burn raised over $700 for BC Children’s hospital

Most of funds raised by auctioning men on horseback in feminine dress.

BC GAMES: South Cariboo brings home three bronze medals home

Medals were in canoe slalom, softball and javelin

Water treatment plants in commission for 100 Mile House and 108 Mile Ranch

The plants will remove manganese from the water

RCMP investigate reports of groping at BC Games athlete dance

As many as 30 girls have claimed they were inappropriately touched at BC Summer Games dance on Vancouver Island

It’s time for the longest lunar eclipse of the century

Total eclipse will last almost two hours – the longest lasting lunar eclipse this century

Aquila the Serval cat safely home in Fernie

After two weeks missing, Aquila the Serval cat is safely back home with her owners in Fernie.

VIDEO: B.C. rescuers unable to save dolphin found on Vancouver Island

It was found Thursday morning stranded on a sandy shoreline of Pacific Rim National Park

Vancouver Whitecaps, Minnesota United set to battle for MLS playoff spot

Whether star Alphonso Davies will be in the starting lineup at B.C. Place remains to be seen

B.C. rest stop partially closed for western toad migration

The western toad is an at-risk species and protected under Canadian law

BC man connected to Canada’s largest traffic stop marijuana bust since 2015

Claudiu Huber of Agassiz arrested in Manitoba

B.C. man’s video goes viral after homophobic insults yelled at him, boyfriend

Kamloops’ resident Darcy Daniels said he isn’t shocked, but that this needs to stop

Youths playing with lighter start Kelowna wildfire by accident

BC Wildfire and the Kelowna fire department are on scene of a blaze in Glenmore

Family feud over $1.2 million jackpot lands in court

Barbara Reddick has sued her nephew Tyrone MacInnis following through on claim that she never intended to split the winnings

Most Read