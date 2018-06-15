VIDEO: A look inside the future ‘temporary’ home of the House of Commons

West Block has been under construction since 2011 in anticipation of 10 years worth of construction

The public is getting a behind-the-scenes view of the temporary space that will become the new home of the House of Commons next year. MPs and Senators currently meet in Ottawa at Centre Block, but that space is still undergoing renovations that are expected to take 10 years to complete.

The original plan was for Parliament Hill’s iconic Centre Block to be closed this summer, with staff and representatives moving to West Block.

But this week, it was decided the move won’t happen until winter break, due to the West Block building still needing finishing touches.

West Block has been under construction since 2011 in anticipation of becoming the “temporary” House of Commons, which includes four committee rooms, an office for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other offices. Those renovations carry a $863-million price tag.

A $129-million visitors centre is also being built beside the site.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Coast Guard searching waters off Vancouver Island for three missing boaters
Next story
Cariboo First Nation signs landmark moose hunt agreement with Conservation Officer Service

Just Posted

108 Mile Lions Club gets piggy with Second Annual Pig Roast

The silent auction was the biggest contributor to the events ‘success’ said club’s president

Cadets Ceremonial Review ends with new parade leader

Warrant Officer David Beck takes over parade from Cadet Sergeant Allan Faulkner

100 Mile House Lions Club Amazing Race was a hit

‘You could see the time they put into it. You could see how much it meant to them to do it.’

100 Mile House Wranglers ink Dale Hladun to three more years

Hladun’s regular season record with the franchise is 110-7-63-15

No new Rec Centre expansion proposal until after election

Campsall: The regional district should look to expanding the borders of the Recreation Service Area

VIDEO: A look inside the future ‘temporary’ home of the House of Commons

West Block has been under construction since 2011 in anticipation of 10 years worth of construction

PHOTOS: Sporting plaid for dad in support of prostate cancer research

Thousands of people across Canada are going Plaid for Dad this Father’s Day weekend

B.C. Realtors must now disclose commission, can’t represent buyer and seller

Changes come as regulator looks to protect consumers, officials say

In wake of Me Too, B.C. to fund work-culture training in film, creative sector

Arts and culture minister Lisa Beare announced $175,000 in funding at Women on Top conference

Canadians descend on pubs to watch World Cup

Across the country soccer fans descended gathered to watch the World Cup on Friday

Young girls shot while playing in Toronto park

Toronto playground shooting leaves community stunned, mayor vows action

Transport Canada says it wasn’t feces from the sky in B.C.

The department has been investigating reports of frozen lavatory waste falling from the sky

B.C. lawyer awarded $1 in suit against client who posted negative online review

Vancouver lawyer Kyla Lee and her firm Acumen Law filed for $15,000 in damages

Severe thunderstorm watch in place for Chilcotin

Environment Canada warning of potential for heavy rain, strong wind and intense lightning

Most Read