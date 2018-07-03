Vice-principals of Peter Skene Ogden named

New principal of Likely Elementary appointed

In the second such appointments over the past week, School District 27 has named two new vice-principals and a new principal in the Cariboo Chilcotin.

Jill Kurki has been appointed principal at Likely Elementary School, beginning Aug. 1. Kurki is currently a teacher at Chilcotin Road Elementary School, though she has worked as both a teacher and an administrator within the school district since 2011.

Shawn Meville will be moving into the permanent position as vice-principal of Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School. Meville has worked as temporary vice-principal of PSO for the past year. He will move into the role following a year’s leave of absence, beginning on Aug. 1, 2019.

Doug Brown has also been appointed a vice-principal at Peter Skene Ogden. Brown was formerly employed at the Prince Rupert School District where he worked as a teacher and administrative assistant over the past 10 years.

“We look forward to having our administrative team provide positive leadership in their new roles as well as providing stability at the school level to enhance student achievement,” said Superintendent Mark Wintjes.

Read more: Nesika elementary vice-principal change announced

Previous story
B.C. forklift driver fired after racist comments about Canada Day tragedy

Just Posted

Vice-principals of Peter Skene Ogden named

New principal of Likely Elementary appointed

Man wanted for $900 of stolen food

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo

McLeod presents award for outstanding leadership to two students at Mile 108 Elementary

The Grade 7 students demonstrated a ‘rounded diversity of volunteerism and excellence’

Bridge Lake Community School Society formally dissolved

Diana Forster’s regular correspondence for the Interlakes area

Are you enjoying the rainy weather or would you rather have sunshine?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

BEHIND THE STORY: Black Press Media reporter dives into stem cell therapy

Langley Times’ Miranda Gathercole talks about her visit to a new clinic in Bellingham with B.C. ties

B.C. parents request coroner’s inquest into overdose death of son

Family believes full and public investigation will prevent similar deaths

BC’s ‘Reptile Guy’ facing two charges of animal cruelty

SPCA claims man performed veterinary procedure on a blood python without sedation or pain medication

B.C. forklift driver fired after racist comments about Canada Day tragedy

Man had laughed online at death of man who fell from back of vehicle at Abbotsford parade

Canadian trade union launches #IShopCanada campaign following U.S. tariffs

President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum

Diamonds in space: The final frontier of proposals

As of 2022 for $145 million you could propose to your love while orbiting the moon

B.C. taps researchers to explore how basic income could work in the province

The NDP government promised to implement a basic income pilot in its agreement with the Green party

Trudeau, NATO leaders gearing up for defence spending debate with Trump

Leaders get ready for a lively debate at the upcoming NATO summit in Brussels next week

England finally wins penalty shootout at World Cup

A long run of penalty misery on soccer’s biggest stage ended with a 4-3 shootout victory over Colombia

Most Read