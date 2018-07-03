Vice-principals of Peter Skene Ogden named

In the second such appointments over the past week, School District 27 has named two new vice-principals and a new principal in the Cariboo Chilcotin.

Jill Kurki has been appointed principal at Likely Elementary School, beginning Aug. 1. Kurki is currently a teacher at Chilcotin Road Elementary School, though she has worked as both a teacher and an administrator within the school district since 2011.

Shawn Meville will be moving into the permanent position as vice-principal of Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School. Meville has worked as temporary vice-principal of PSO for the past year. He will move into the role following a year’s leave of absence, beginning on Aug. 1, 2019.

Doug Brown has also been appointed a vice-principal at Peter Skene Ogden. Brown was formerly employed at the Prince Rupert School District where he worked as a teacher and administrative assistant over the past 10 years.

“We look forward to having our administrative team provide positive leadership in their new roles as well as providing stability at the school level to enhance student achievement,” said Superintendent Mark Wintjes.

