Veterinarian seeks to occupy Marmot Ridge property

Former Marmot Ridge Golf Course may be resurrected as vet clinic if rezoning application approved

The building on the former Marmot Ridge Golf Course site may be resurrected as a vet clinic if a rezoning application is approved by the District of 100 Mile House.

Dr. Ross Dickinson, owner of the Lakeland Veterinary Clinic, has applied for a zoning amendment on the vacant property, at 200 Exeter Station Rd., to allow for veterinary services, including a large animal facility. The property is currently zoned in two separate designations: Commercial Vehicle Oriented and Parks.

Dickinson is making the application on behalf of the property’s owner, Golden Bloom Investment Group Corp., which has listed the property for sale at $1.5 million. A rental sign is also attached to a pillar.

The application only applies to the building and not the property, which is part of the Agricultural Land Reserve. A public hearing on the proposal is slated for Aug. 4 at 6 p.m. at the District of 100 Mile House council chambers.

Neither Dickinson nor Golden Bloom could be reached for comment this week.

However, in his application to the district, Dickinson noted his existing facility on Horse Lake Road is undersized and has no room for a large animal facility expansion. High demand for services means the clinic is currently scheduling appointments three to four weeks in advance and surgeries six to eight weeks.

“The local population continues to grow and increase and demand for veterinary services reflects this growth,” Dickinson wrote in his application. “Building and renovating a new veterinary clinic will help to draw and recruit more professional employees, veterinarians and veterinary technicians.”

Dickinson’s proposed plan for the new facility would convert the upstairs area into the primary exam, diagnosis and treatment space with the reception on the main floor. The downstairs area would be used for storage, meeting rooms and mobile vet services.

The second phase of the renovations would include a large animal onsite facility, with exam areas, surgery room, anesthesia recovery and hospital stalls.

The property, which had originally been opened as a golf course and pub by Chuck Shaw-MacLaren has changed hands several times over the years. It’s been vacant for several years.

100 Mile District Council on July 12 gave two readings to the rezoning application. Following the public hearing, it will go back to council for third and final readings.

No concerns were raised by the Agricultural Land Commission, Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, 100 Mile Fire Rescue or the District about the project.



