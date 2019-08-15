Vancouver Island cat has leg amputated after being shot

RCMP issues warning to pet owners in the area

Frankie the Burmese cat is recovering from having her leg amputated after she was shot by a .22 calibre firearm. (Sidney North Saanich RCMP)

A North Saanich Burmese cat named Frankie is recovering from leg amputation surgery after being shot by a .22 calibre firearm.

On Monday around 4 p.m., Karen Halkett let Frankie outside from her Baxendale Road home. When Frankie hadn’t returned four hours later, Halkett went looking for her. She found Frankie hiding inside her van.

It wasn’t until she took Frankie to the veterinarian that it was discovered the cat has been shot – likely by a .22 calibre firearm.

READ ALSO: Dumpster to diva: Kitten recovering after being tossed in trash at Victoria mall

Based on the severity of the damage caused by the shot, it was determined that Frankie would have to have her leg amputated. Halkett informed Sidney North Saanich RCMP, hoping to spread awareness and protect other pets in the area.

“This is a concerning report and one that we take very seriously,” said Const. Meighan de Pass, media relations officer for the Sidney North Saanich RCMP. “Causing suffering to an animal and the careless use of a firearm are serious offences, both of which we are investigating fully.”

Anyone with information on Frankie’s shooting is asked to contact RCMP at 250-656-3931.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
18 impaired drivers caught in days after Shambhala music festival: RCMP
Next story
Former firefighter teams up with web developer to create B.C. wildfire app

Just Posted

South Cariboo Garlic Festival set to spice up Lac la Hache this August

Featuring fresh produce, vendors, and live entertainment: “I think it’s going to be an awesome year”

Local rancher Ken Finlayson sets himself apart as People’s Party candidate

‘Everybody thinks that the People’s Party is all conservatives. No, they’re not’

PSO student awarded Governor General Award

“Just make sure you’re taking classes that you enjoy”

Planned phone outage for Forest Grove, Canim Lake and Hawkins Lake areas

The outage will last from 11 p.m. (Aug. 14) to 6 a.m. (Aug. 15)

Links probable between homicide, missing persons investigation in Williams Lake

Rich ‘Savage’ Duncan the victim of Aug. 6 homicide

VIDEO: Trudeau broke ethics law in SNC-Lavalin affair, watchdog says

Commissioner says prime minister improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

Former firefighter teams up with web developer to create B.C. wildfire app

The number of users for the app varies throughout the year

B.C. homicide victim’s brother says he may never know why she was killed

Stetson Deese the family is preparing for the possibility they’ll be left in the dark on motive

18 impaired drivers caught in days after Shambhala music festival: RCMP

Police also found 272 other violations on Monday and Tuesday

Vancouver Island cat has leg amputated after being shot

RCMP issues warning to pet owners in the area

Big construction projects to drive big migration to B.C. in 2020

Forestry, housing to slow growth, says credit union forecast

Trudeau should apologize for violation of ethics code: Philpott

Independent MP Jane Philpott says she took a stand based on principle over SNC-Lavalin controversy

Humboldt survivors featured in documentary want to make their ‘angels’ proud

‘Humboldt: The New Season’ to air Thursday, Aug. 15, on CBC

Defence minister asks watchdog to investigate racism in the military

Concerns have increased in the wake of reports about right-wing groups recruiting service members

Most Read