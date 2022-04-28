Wildland firefighter Ty Feldinger works on steep terrain to put out hot spots remaining from a controlled burn the B.C. Wildfire Service conducted to help contain the White Rock Lake wildfire on Okanagan Indian Band land, northwest of Vernon on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Wildland firefighter Ty Feldinger works on steep terrain to put out hot spots remaining from a controlled burn the B.C. Wildfire Service conducted to help contain the White Rock Lake wildfire on Okanagan Indian Band land, northwest of Vernon on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Vaccine policy to remain in place for B.C. Wildfire Service

All B.C. government employees are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19

All staff with the B.C. government are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including those with the B.C. Wildfire Service.

In an email to Black Press, Fire Information Officer Briana Hill wrote, “The COVID-19 vaccination policy applies to all BC Public Service staff and the PHO will advise if there are any changes to be made to the policy. The BC Wildfire Service will continue business operations with the assumption that the policy will be in place for the entire season.”

The service does not expect the vaccination policy will impact its ability to respond to wildfires.

