A man wears a face mask as he walks by a sign for a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Sunday, May 16, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

A man wears a face mask as he walks by a sign for a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Sunday, May 16, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Vaccine deliveries poised to slow this week with Canada expecting 600K Pfizer doses

Pfizer and BioNTech have been consistently delivering doses even as other vaccine makers have struggled

Canada is set for a relatively quiet few days on the COVID-19 vaccine front with only about 600,000 Pfizer-BioNTech doses set to arrive this week.

The two pharmaceutical firms were originally scheduled to deliver two million shots in the next seven days, but shipped 1.4 million of those doses last week instead in anticipation of the May long weekend.

Pfizer and BioNTech have been consistently delivering doses even as other vaccine makers have struggled to keep their shipments flowing. They’re set to increase their weekly deliveries to 2.4 million doses starting in June.

The federal government is not expecting any more doses of the Moderna vaccine before the end of May, and officials say they are still working on a timetable for when more doses will arrive in June.

Discussions are also taking place over the possible delivery of another 1 million Oxford-AstraZeneca shots by the end of June.

Meanwhile, Health Canada is still reviewing 300,000 vaccines from Johnson and Johnson. Those doses were delivered last month but have yet to be distributed because of concerns of possible tainting at a Baltimore production facility.

Canadian officials reported over the weekend that more than half of the population has received at least one vaccine dose.

READ MORE: Moderna says its COVID-19 shot works in kids as young as 12

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
Fewer than 1,000 new COVID cases, 12 deaths over May long weekend in B.C.
Next story
Moderna says its COVID-19 shot works in kids as young as 12

Just Posted

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Dr. Penny Ballem and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Fewer than 1,000 new COVID cases, 12 deaths over May long weekend in B.C.

Premier John Horgan, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix are expected to make announcement on restrictions Tuesday

Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File photo)
RANCH MUSINGS: Milking cows and strangers on the premises

Cows in a milking barn may get upset if a stranger comes

Village of Clinton office. Photo credit: Journal files
ATV users seek access to downtown Clinton streets

Users say access to village’s gas stations, restaurants and hotels would boost the economy

Evidentiary tire tracks when Deka Lake & District Ratepayers’ Association advertising board was taken out late March (Diana Foster photo - submitted).
Loon Bay Craft Market returns this weekend

Diana Forster Deka Lakes column

Free Press Archives
In 2011, rodeo weekend hogtied by the threat of nEHV-1

From the Free Press Archives

Drake performs onstage in Toronto on Oct. 8, 2016, left, and The Weeknd performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game on Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Drake, the most decorated winner in the history of the Billboard Music Awards, will be named artist of the decade and The Weeknd, who has 16 nominations, will perform on Sunday’s show. (AP Photo)
VIDEO: Drake, Pink, The Weeknd win big at Billboard Music Awards

Drake extended his record as the most decorated winner in the history of the awards show to 29 wins Sunday

Blewett resident Michael Jeffery spotted this skunk with its head stuck in a can Saturday. Photo: Michael Jeffery
‘Compassion is way bigger than logic’: Kootenay man saves skunk from can

Michael Jeffery risked being sprayed when he decided to help the animal

Premier John Horgan arrives to receive a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the pharmacy in James Bay Thrifty’s Foods in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, April 16, 2021. British Columbia’s plans to restart the province with the methodical lifting of strict COVID-19 health restrictions are set to be announced today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. set to lay out restart road map as COVID-19 cases slow, vaccinations increase

Horgan said plans involve gradual lifting of health restrictions and by July B.C. will be in a better spot

Firefighter medic Andy Tighe snaps a photo of the breakaway plus-class cruise ship Norwegian Bliss while Captain Tracy Mettler operates a fireboat in the Tongass Narrows in Ketchikan, Alaska, on June 4, 2018. President Joe Biden signed into law Monday, May 24, 2021, legislation that opens a door for resumed cruise ship travel to Alaska after the pandemic last year scrapped sailings. (Dustin Safranek/Ketchikan Daily News via AP)
Biden signs bill opening door for Alaska cruises to resume, bypassing B.C. ports

Canada, amid COVID-19 concerns, has barred cruise operations through February

Tax freedom day for Canadians happened May 24, a week later than last year, calculated the Fraser Institute. (Pixabay Image)
‘Tax Freedom Day’ in Canada is coming a week later this year

Fraser Institute calculates May 24 as day average household income matches tax payable for 2021

Fraser Health registered nurse Kai Kayibadi draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. British Columbia has avoided a drop-off in vaccination uptakes in younger age groups, leading to optimism about its COVID-19 efforts, the head of a group representing thousands of B.C. doctors says. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘So far, so good’: B.C. COVID-19 vaccination numbers steady across ages

Despite the strong numbers in B.C., some public health units are directly targeting younger residents

Director Avi Lewis, right, and author Naomi Klein of the film ‘This Changes Everything,’ stand for a photo on the red carpet during the Toronto International Film Festival press conference in Toronto on Wednesday, August 5, 2015. Documentary film producer Avi Lewis has been acclaimed as the federal NDP candidate in a riding in southern British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
Film producer Avi Lewis named as NDP candidate in B.C. riding

The NDP finished fourth in the riding in the 2019 election

Militants stand guard around the stage as Yahya Sinwar, the Palestinian leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, makes a rally appearance days after a cease-fire was reached following an 11-day war between Gaza’s Hamas rulers and Israel, Monday, May 24, 2021, in Gaza City, the Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Canadian troops, Mounties get front row seats to Israeli-Palestinian clashes

Twenty-three Canadian troops and three Mounties are part of a U.S.-led mission, first launched in 2005

A forest fire burns late into the evening northeast of Prince Albert, Sask., on Monday, May 17, 2021. Fire conditions for Western Canada are a concern as the summer approaches, but everything depends on what kind of weather the next few months bring, experts say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis
Dry spring can create wildfire trouble for Western Canada, experts say

‘It just doesn’t depend on June,’ says one expert

Most Read