(Jillian Zielinski)

(Jillian Zielinski)

UPDATE: Now extinguished, wildfire sparks near Merritt

The blaze is an estimated .01 hectares in size

UPDATE: 4:30 p.m.

The grass fire near Merritt appears to have been extinguished.

Crews are on the scene.

(Jillian Zielinski)

(Jillian Zielinski)

(Jillian Zielinski)

(Jillian Zielinski)

Original:

A small wildfire has sparked near Merritt.

The blaze was first reported about 7 a.m. off Airport Road.

As of 4:30 p.m., the fire was an estimated .01 hectares.

Winds are forecast to gust up to 50 km/hr in the area on Wednesday.

A special weather statement is in effect for the Nicola region with daytime highs reaching low to mid-30s in the coming days.

READ MORE: Hot weather statement issued for Okanagan

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bcwildfireMerrittwildfireWildfire seasonWildfires

Previous story
B.C. fish farm licences outside Discovery Islands renewed until at least spring 2023
Next story
VIDEO: Explosions heard as fire rips through Penticton home

Just Posted

Members of the Canim Lake Band laugh as they play indigenous bingo on National Indigenous Peoples Day. The game involves each player rolling dice in search of a pair in a set time limit. The last person to successfully roll a pair wins the prize. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Canim Lake Band celebrates from dawn to dusk

Zoe Mosimann rides atop a horse at the head of the 2022 grad parade down Birch Avenue. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
PSO graduates hit the streets in style

People walk up stairs to the entrance of the Royal BC Museum in Victoria, B.C. Premier John Horgan announced June 22 they are stopping their $789-million plan to rebuild the ageing building, and sending things back to public consultation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
BREAKING: Province cancels controversial $789M Royal BC Museum rebuild

A special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada. Black Press Media file photo
First forecast of hot weather sparks special weather statement for Cariboo, much of B.C.