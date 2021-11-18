Update: Union representing 500-plus Gibraltar Mine reaches tentative deal

Unifor Local 3018 president said the union had issued 72-hour strike notice on Monday, Nov. 15

Unifor Local 3018 said it has reached a tentative deal for its workers at Gibraltar Mine. (Taseko Mines Ltd. photo)

Update:

Unifor Local 3018 has reached a tentative deal with Taseko Mines Ltd. for its workers at Gibraltar Mine.

“We will take it to our membership and have them vote on it as soon as possible,” said union president Curtis Finley.

Original: If the union representing more than 500 workers at Gibraltar Mine does not reach a deal with the company by 1:50 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, it will go on strike, said Unifor Local 3018 president Curtis Finley.

“We issued 72-hour strike notice on Monday,” Finley confirmed Thursday morning.

“We are still in negotiations with the company as we speak. We will start our strike today if we don’t get a deal.”

At the end of October, union members voted 98 per cent in favour to strike at the mine, which is owned by Taseko Mines Ltd., giving the union a clear mandate.

The company and the union have been negotiations for several months.

Of the 700 people working at the mine, about 530 are unionized employees.

