German officials have decided to limit the use of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine in people under 60 after more unusual blood clots were reported in a small number of people who received the shots. Earlier this month, more than a dozen countries, including Germany, suspended their use of AstraZeneca over the blood clot issue. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, FIle)

German officials have decided to limit the use of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine in people under 60 after more unusual blood clots were reported in a small number of people who received the shots. Earlier this month, more than a dozen countries, including Germany, suspended their use of AstraZeneca over the blood clot issue. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, FIle)

UK regulator reports 30 clot cases linked to AstraZeneca jab

The World Health Organization has urged countries to continue using the jab

Britain’s medicines regulator said it has identified 30 cases of rare blood clot events associated with the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine but stressed the benefits “continue to outweigh any risks.”

The Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency said the risk associated with this type of blood clot is “very small” and that the public should continue to take up the vaccine when offered it.

The agency said late Friday the cases relate to the period up to March 24, during which 18.1 million doses of the vaccine had been administered and that it hadn’t received any similar reports with regard to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Concerns over the AstraZeneca vaccine prompted some countries including Canada, France, Germany and the Netherlands to restrict its use to older people.

The World Health Organization has urged countries to continue using the jab.

vaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Chauvin’s trial leaves many Black viewers emotionally taxed
Next story
Canadian officials seek to convince a skeptical public of vaccine safety

Just Posted

Marianne Van Osch (Patrick Davies, 100 Mile Free Press photo)
Peg legs and prosthesis don’t stop Caribooers

Marianne Van Osch column

May Ball Rodeo is cancelled for another year due to COVID-19. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Clinton’s May Ball Rodeo hog-tied again

Rodeo will be cancelled for the second year in a row, due to COVID-19.

100 Mile Lions members Ron Graves and Justin Case enjoy working to better the community. (Melissa Smalley - 100 Mile Free Press).
‘We serve’: 100 Mile Lions big part of community

Growing up in 100 Mile House, Justin Case remembers seeing the local… Continue reading

Concept art for a tankman-themed level for Friday Night Funkin’. (Evilsk8r art)
Kickstarter launched for Friday Night Funkin’

100 Mile House indie game developer Cameron Taylor finds his groove.

A Common Redpoll spotted in the South Cariboo this spring. (Photo submitted)
Virtual birding lessons offered in South Cariboo

Paul Foth offers four workshops this month

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 832 new COVID cases and five deaths as third wave continues

There have been 787, 649 vaccine doses administered, including 87,394 second doses

Seven-year-old Rowan Walroth (right) donated just shy of $3,000 to a Vernon food bank in March 2021. (Contributed)
B.C. 7-year-old discovers locals are struggling, raises $3K for food bank

Rowan Walroth read a book about boys who dared to make a difference, and decided to become one

Dogs on duty: Avalanche rescue dog in training Sadie (above) learning about obedience with her owner and handler, Steve Morrison at the Fernie Alpine Resort, and Drift (right) who is FAR’s newest CARDA-certified dog. More pictures, story on page 8.
Meet the team: Fernie’s avalanche rescue dogs (PHOTOS)

There are five avalance rescue dogs at Fernie Alpine Resort

Thirteen-year-old Grace Farquharson visited her grandmother, Rita Humber, for the first time in more than a year. Humber, 89, is a resident at Marwood House, a long-term care home at Langley Memorial Hospital. They’re both elated to be able to see and hug after a province-wide lockdown due to COVID. (Black Press Media files)
Smiles abound as B.C. seniors in care get to see their families again

As of Thursday, the restrictions around visitation of elderly in long-term care has been eased

In the Facebook group, Field Naturalists of Vancouver Island, a special sighting was recently shared of some swimming polychaetes in the waters of East Sooke. Louise Page, who teaches invertebrate biology and marine biology at the University of Victoria, identified the giant swimming worms to likely be Nereis brandti, also known as “the giant piling worm.” They typically live buried in the sand during the year, but when triggered by a lunar cue, will swim up in the water column to mate. (Photo courtesy of Louise Page)
Giant marine worms rising from burrows along Vancouver Island coast

Triggered by a lunar cue, the shallow water marine worms wiggle up into water column to mate

A new study finds social media has made one in five Canadians lose sleep and become more sedentary. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Social media has robbed 1 in 5 Canadians of sleep

Ninety per cent of Canadians aged 15 to 34 use social media

A girl wraps her arms around her dog during a 4-H event at the 147th annual Chilliwack Fair on Aug. 10, 2019. Saturday, April 10, 2021 is Hug Your Dog Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of April 4 to 10

Hug Your Dog Day, Unicorn Day, and Beer Day are all coming up this week

Photo courtesy Big White Ski Resort
Health advisory issued after Kelowna ski resort restaurant party

The health advisory comes after videos of a party at a Big White restaurant surfaced

Lucy Phua was an academic advisor at Thompson Rivers University. She died after being hit by a pickup truck while crossing the street at University Drive on Nov. 15, 2019. (Facebook)
B.C. man behind wheel in fatal collision gets $2,000 fine, driving restrictions

David Tucker, 43, is to pay a $2,000 fine and go 18 months without driving – except for work and certain errands

Most Read