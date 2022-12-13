Two vehicle collision in McLeese Lake causes serious injuries

Police say alcohol may have been a factory in the incident

Police believe speed and alcohol may have been a factor in a collision between a tractor trailer unit and a pickup truck Saturday evening, Dec. 10 in McLeese Lake that caused multiple injuries.

Cpl. Serge Bruneau, media relations officer for BC Highway Patrol noted that at 8 p.m., Williams Lake RCMP were called to the scene of the two vehicle collision on Highway 97 north at Macalister Road in Mcleese Lake.

When police arrived, they found a tractor trailer unit laying on its side and a pickup truck in the ditch nearby. Occupants of the vehicles had varying degrees of injuries and were being cared for by emergency services.

The investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the crash, but police believe speed and alcohol may have been a factor, said police.

“Williams Lake BC Highway Patrol would like to acknowledge all volunteer emergency services and BCEHS for their quick and professional response to the scene, as well as Williams Lake RCMP General Duty members and Quesnel BCHP members for their assistance in this investigation,” said Sgt. Jason Nash of the Williams Lake BC Highway Patrol.

He would also like to remind the motoring public to slow down especially during poor visibility and poor road conditions.

“Provide yourself ample time to reach your destination and do not operate any motor vehicle when under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”

Police are asking anyone with any information or dash cam footage relating to the incident, please contact the Williams Lake RCMP, BC Highway Patrol.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP