Two treated for exposure and possible carbon monoxide poisoning after being stuck at Gustafson Lake

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 63 complaints and calls for service during the past week. Some highlights are as follows:

Stranded near Gustafson Lake

On Feb. 8, 100 Mile RCMP were called because of some people being stranded near Gustafson Lake. After conducting patrols on the 1100 and 1200 FSR, two vehicles were located stuck. A total of four people were located and transported back to 100 Mile House. Two were treated for exposure and possible carbon monoxide poisoning by ambulance. One male was arrested for an outstanding warrant and a firearm and ammunition were seized from one of the vehicles. The investigation into those subsequent offences is still continuing.

Two-vehicle collision

On Feb. 7, police and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 97 at Ainsworth Road south of 100 Mile House. The driver of a south-bound Dodge Dakota lost control on the roadway, crossed the center line and collided with a GMC Sierra. Two occupants were transported by ambulance to 100 Mile Hospital for treatment of injuries. The highway was shut down for a short period of time while the vehicles were removed. The investigation into the cause of this collision is continuing.

CRIME STOPPERS TIPS OF THE WEEK

Pellet guns stolen

Sometime between Sept. 1, 2018 and Jan. 24, 2019, unknown culprits broke into a seasonal residence on Perrey Road and stole two pellet guns.

If you have any information on this or any other crimes in the 100 Mile House area, call 1-800- 222-TIPS (8477). You can also contact www.bccrimestoppers.com. Your identity will remain unknown. Should your information lead to the arrest of the responsible party Crime Stoppers will pay cash for the TIP.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Dozens forced to sleep at Victoria airport as snow halts flights
Next story
Returning Shuswap sockeye drop by 700,000

Just Posted

Coroner’s Service, RCMP investigating death at Cariboo work site

The incident occurred yesterday near 83 Mile

Interior Health confirms Cariboo Chilcotin not immune to drug overdose crisis

“Fentanyl is the highest substance in these deaths”

Expect delays on Watch Lake Road

Downed power poles are blocking the road

Two treated for exposure and possible carbon monoxide poisoning after being stuck at Gustafson Lake

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

Update: Police appeal for witnesses in brake check shooting

Police confirm no fatalities

Toboggan versus rat: startling collision on B.C. road

Young B.C. filmmaker captures moment of impact

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

VIDEO: Giant snowball fight takes over lawn of the B.C. Legislature

Hundreds showed up for the fun, family-friendly battle in Victoria

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to BC’s police watchdog

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

VIDEO: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

21 temperature records broken as arctic chill lingers in B.C.

The coldest weather station in the province was Dease Lake Airport, at -31.4 C

Most Read