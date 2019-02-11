Two treated for exposure and possible carbon monoxide poisoning after being stuck at Gustafson Lake

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 63 complaints and calls for service during the past week. Some highlights are as follows:

Stranded near Gustafson Lake

On Feb. 8, 100 Mile RCMP were called because of some people being stranded near Gustafson Lake. After conducting patrols on the 1100 and 1200 FSR, two vehicles were located stuck. A total of four people were located and transported back to 100 Mile House. Two were treated for exposure and possible carbon monoxide poisoning by ambulance. One male was arrested for an outstanding warrant and a firearm and ammunition were seized from one of the vehicles. The investigation into those subsequent offences is still continuing.

Two-vehicle collision

On Feb. 7, police and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 97 at Ainsworth Road south of 100 Mile House. The driver of a south-bound Dodge Dakota lost control on the roadway, crossed the center line and collided with a GMC Sierra. Two occupants were transported by ambulance to 100 Mile Hospital for treatment of injuries. The highway was shut down for a short period of time while the vehicles were removed. The investigation into the cause of this collision is continuing.

CRIME STOPPERS TIPS OF THE WEEK

Pellet guns stolen

Sometime between Sept. 1, 2018 and Jan. 24, 2019, unknown culprits broke into a seasonal residence on Perrey Road and stole two pellet guns.

If you have any information on this or any other crimes in the 100 Mile House area, call 1-800- 222-TIPS (8477). You can also contact www.bccrimestoppers.com. Your identity will remain unknown. Should your information lead to the arrest of the responsible party Crime Stoppers will pay cash for the TIP.

