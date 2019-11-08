Two South Cariboo business win tourism awards

CCCTA CEO Amy Thacker (left) and Leanne Sallenback, Owner of South Point Resort (right) pose for a picture with the Digital Marketing Excellence award. Submitted photo.

Two local businesses won big at the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association (CCCTA) awards.

The 108 Mile Heritage Site and 108 Mile Ghost Tours won “Outside of the Box” for introducing a new way to experience our Heritage Site.

“I think its absolutely fantastic that something that is still considered taboo in many areas of not only the Cariboo, but the province, and is recognized as something positive for the community and the Heritage Site.,” said Dave Scott, an organizer for the 108 Mile Ghost Tours. “We really enjoy doing what we’re doing and bringing another perspective to the history of the 108 Heritage Site and the fact that the CCCTA was able to recognize the efforts we put in as volunteers is also phenomenal. We’re pretty ecstatic about winning the award.”

The award recognizes a stakeholder who introduced an innovative new concept or product to the tourism industry within the past three years. Nominees are judged based on their business success and how their innovation positively impacted the tourism industry in our region.

The South Point Resort won “digital marketing excellence” for its substantial digital marketing effort to rebrand their business and grow the regional profile.

The award recognizes a stakeholder for best practices or improvements in digital marketing via a variety of tools such as social media, websites and online optimization that enhances the tourism industry and Cariboo Chilcotin Coast region’s online reputation.

The South Point Resort received the award after being in operation for only seven months.

After taking over the Ponderosa Resort near Canim Lake, Leanne Sallenback established a digital presence and completely re-branded the resort under a new name and new strategy that targeted the Millennial and GenX crowds.

“It’s pretty incredible to be a part of the tourism industry in this area. There is so much potential and we are finding travellers are just discovering the Cariboo,” says Sallenback.

“It was a big decision to leave the Lower Mainland. We quit our jobs, sold our house – and pretty much started over. But it’s been totally worth it and we are so happy here in the Cariboo. We are very excited about our five-year plan.”

The awards, which were held in Barkerville, were part of the CCCTA’s Tourism Summit and AGM from Nov. 1 to 3.

The weekend opened with a protocol welcome from each Nation. Saturday morning was packed full of educational presentations and workshops, including greetings numerous elected officials.

“The Regional Tourism Summit is a critical event to attend for our business partners and community leaders. Not only for the industry recognition and networking but for the exceptional content and learning that will springboard our Region to the forefront of the Tourism industry in BC,” reveals Thacker.

Saturday night’s popular Tourism Industry Awards were presented at the gala dinner following the presentation of the new Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Board of Directors.

“I am honoured to lead our dynamic and dedicated board of directors. The hours, passion and expertise that these individuals donate to the organization are invaluable and I am pleased to welcome the new board members to our team,” said Chair Andre Kuerbis from AFK Consulting Ltd.

Other winners included Bella Coola Helo Sports (Best Tourism Marketing Initiative) and Peggy and Gary Zorn of Pynateeah Lodge and Ecotours-BC (President’s Award).

The 2020 Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Summit & AGMs will be held in 100 Mile House.

