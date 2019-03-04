Twenty-eight-year-old woman charged in Williams Lake shooting

Randi Saunders is facing two counts of discharging a firearm with intent to wound or disfigure

The woman charged in connection to Saturday night’s shooting incident is slated to appear in Williams Lake Provincial Court Wednesday, March 6.

Randi Allison Saunders, 28, is facing two counts of discharging a firearm with intent to wound/disfigure. She is scheduled to appear in court at 11 a.m.

Saunders is currently in police custody.

Read More: Attempted murder charge recommended against woman after Saturday night shooting

RCMP responded to the shooting at 6:18 p.m. March 2. The police investigation resulted in a female known to police being arrested and another being transported to Cariboo Memorial Hospital, said Insp. Jeff Pelley of the Williams Lake RCMP.

The victim is believed to be recovering in hospital.

