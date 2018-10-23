Tsi Del Del community grieving after weekend tragedy

North District Major Crime Unit investigating, one man in custody

Tsilhqot’in National Government (TNG) Tribal Chairman Joe Alphonse confirmed Monday that police are investigating a shooting death that occurred in the community of Tsi Del Del (Redstone) on the weekend.

“It was a shock. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families. No one wins when something like this happens,” Alphonse said of hearing the sad news Saturday.

“[The victim] was a cowboy and a horse trainer — probably one of the best I’ve ever seen. A real gentle hand.”

Members of the North District Major Crime Unit were in the community Monday to investigate.

RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said Alexis Creek RCMP were called to the community at 11:08 p.m. Friday night where officers discovered a man had died.

“The death appeared to be suspicious in nature and Alexis Creek RCMP called for assistance from North District Major Crime Unit.”

Saunderson said police have one adult male in custody who will appear in Provincial Court on Nov. 7.

Tsi Del Del Chief Otis Guichon also confirmed the tragic death and said the community is supporting one another at this difficult time.

“We are just here for the families involved,” said the chief.

“That’s all we can do.”

