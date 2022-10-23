Trunk or Treating, fireworks and more Halloween night in Lone Butte

Bring out the whole family for a night of Halloween fun at the Lone Butte Community Hall

C. Schneider won the best decorated trunk display last in 2021. (Photo credit Heidi Meier)

A spooky good time is planned for Halloween night at the Lone Butte Community Hall.

The Lone Butte-Horse Lake Community Association is putting on their annual Halloween party at the community hall in Lone Butte on Oct. 31 at 5:30 p.m.

Last year was the first time the event was held since the start of the pandemic. The event was a huge success. Around 150 assorted superheroes, mythical creatures, members of law enforcement and all manner of things that go bump in the night came out to munch on hot dogs and drink hot chocolate while collecting their bounty in candy.

This year, Trunk or Treating kicks off at 5:30. Free hot dogs and hot chocolate are available to the public with goody bags being handed out to the children. A bonfire is planned to keep toes and fingers toasty warm.

Anyone wishing to enter a trunk display can contact Mary at 250-395-1994. Prizes are being offered for the best-decorated car or truck. Set-up will start at 5 p.m.

The Lone Butte Fire Department will be on hand to set off fireworks at 6:45. People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs so they can sit back and enjoy the show in comfort.

Both bonfire and fireworks are subject to the current fire ban being lifted by then.



fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House