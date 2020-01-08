Rescue workers carry items retrieved from the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. A Ukrainian airplane with more than 170 people crashed on Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehran’s main airport, killing all onboard. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Trudeau pledges Canadian support to investigation of Iran plane crash

Ukrainian authorities say 63 Canadians were killed in the crash

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will work with its international partners to thoroughly investigate the cause of the plane crash in Iran that killed 63 Canadians.

Trudeau says Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Transport Minister Marc Garneau are reaching out to their international counterparts.

Garneau said on Twitter that Canada would offer technical assistance in the crash investigation.

Trudeau is also offering his condolences to the loved ones of those who died.

The Canadians were among the 176 people killed when a Ukrainian passenger plane crashed minutes after takeoff from Tehran’s main airport, Iranian and Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday.

Ukrainian authorities initially said it appeared mechanical failure was to blame, but later walked that back, saying nothing had been ruled out.

READ MORE: Ukrainian airlines crash near Tehran kills 63 Canadians; 176 dead

READ MORE: Iran retaliates with missiles in ‘slap’ at US bases in Iraq

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Iran retaliates with missiles in ‘slap’ at US bases in Iraq
Next story
Many in B.C. overwhelmed at number of electronics received over holidays: poll

Just Posted

1,174 customers affected by power outage in Lac la Hache

Power has been off since 7:52 a.m.

Highway 97 and 24 conditions for South Cariboo

Snow has been causing visibility issues, along with slippery sections

Another 2 to 4 cm of snow expected for South Cariboo residents

‘It gets you outside and it’s a good exercise’

Highway 1 now reopened in both directions following fatality

One man is dead and another person is in hospital after vehicle collides with fuel tanker

Alzheimer Society is encouraging 100 Mile House residents to open up about dementia

The society is looking for people to share their story with the disease

B.C. family of three, college student among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

RCMP clarify law after B.C. mom ticketed for using dash-mounted phone

‘Legislation is clear with respect to using [a] phone while driving,’ says one officer

Fraser Valley hotdog king is donating kidney to a customer

Skully White of Lullys Food Experience in Abbotsford gives boost to customer Tim Hiscock

COLUMN: Something fishy about B.C.’s ever-punctual New Year’s babies

Long odds that babies would be delivered so regularly within first minutes of midnight on Jan. 1

‘Marpole Rapist’ to get day parole in Surrey, victim’s relative warns

Relative of one of Gary Jagur Singh’s 11 victims says dangerous offender to be released on day parole in Surrey on Thursday

B.C. residents still owe $422 million in medical premiums

Canada Revenue Agency sending out tax collection letters

Snowmobile strapped to roof of sedan spotted in Kamloops

RCMP want to talk to driver about ‘questionable’ securement

Parts of Coquihalla to close from Hope to Merritt for avalanche control

The highway will be closed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to avalanche control

Lightning rout Canucks 9-2 to end Vancouver’s 7-game win streak

Carter Verhaeghe his first career hat trick for Bolts

Most Read