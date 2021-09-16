NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and his wife Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu wait on their campaign bus to be introduced to a crowd at a campaign stop in Brampton, Ont. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and his wife Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu wait on their campaign bus to be introduced to a crowd at a campaign stop in Brampton, Ont. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Trudeau in Quebec, O’Toole in N.B., N.S., Singh in Ontario

Affordability was the hot topic yesterday

With less than a week to go before Monday’s federal election, the three main party leaders are continuing their tour of Eastern and Central Canada.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is back home in Montreal, where he will make an announcement in the morning.

Conservative boss Erin O’Toole is visiting two Atlantic provinces, starting with an announcement in Saint John, N.B., and ending with an evening event with supporters in Truro, N.S.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is staying in Ontario, with an affordable housing announcement in Toronto in the morning, followed by visits with supporters in Oshawa and Kingston.

Affordability was the hot topic yesterday after Statistics Canada reported prices increased by 4.1 per cent in August compared with the same month one year earlier, fuelled by rising consumer demand and supply-chain constraints for many goods.

Singh and O’Toole blamed rising prices on what they called Trudeau’s inaction on multiple fronts, including the country’s hot housing sector.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Federal leaders argue over affordability plans as campaigns make pitch for votes

Canada Election 2021federal election

Previous story
Shertenlib Road in Interlakes closed in both directions
Next story
Climate change cited as reason to deny injunction extension over logging in B.C.

Just Posted

Lydia McLelland performs at the Solid Rock Cafe in 2020. (File photo)
Solid Rock Cafe cancelled this Friday

A black bear is seen near Lake Louise, Alberta, June 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
More bears on the hunt for food this season

Debra McLean, and Gloria Coburn, joined about 100 people Monday on Highway 97 in 100 Mile House to protest B.C.’s vaccine passport mandate. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Protesters rally in 100 Mile House

Monika Singh cast her first-ever ballot in 100 Mile House last week, after recently becoming a Canadian citizen. Singh received a congratulatory balloon from the staff. “It’s just so exciting to be able to vote,” Singh said. Election day is Monday, Sept. 20, with polls open at the 100 Mile Community Hall. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo sees 27,838 voters vote early