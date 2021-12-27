Flowers are placed alongside a photo of Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the St. George’s Cathedral in Cape Town, South Africa, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. Tutu — an uncompromising foe of apartheid and a modern-day activist for racial justice and LGBT rights — died Sunday at 90. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP

Flowers are placed alongside a photo of Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the St. George’s Cathedral in Cape Town, South Africa, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. Tutu — an uncompromising foe of apartheid and a modern-day activist for racial justice and LGBT rights — died Sunday at 90. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP

Trudeau calls Tutu’s death a loss of one of the world’s ‘strongest moral voices’

Trudeau says in a statement that he was ‘deeply saddened’ to learn of Tutu’s death

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the world has lost one of the strongest moral voices with the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning icon, an uncompromising foe of apartheid and a modern-day activist for racial justice and LGBT rights, died Sunday at 90.

Trudeau says in a statement that he was “deeply saddened” to learn of Tutu’s death.

The prime minister called Tutu’s life “remarkable,” saying the archbishop used his vision of interconnectedness, equality, and forgiveness to fight for a better, more peaceful world.

He also noted Tutu’s visit to Canada, in which the archbishop advocated for truth and reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.

Trudeau also highlighted Tutu’s fight to eradicate poverty, child marriage and racism, and the archbishop’s encouragement of young people to be more engaged in creating a peaceful world.

“On behalf of all Canadians, Sophie and I offer our deepest condolences to Archbishop Tutu’s family and friends, and the South African people,” Trudeau said.

“His unwavering optimism against great odds, along with his boundless faith in humanity, will continue to inspire us all.”

READ MORE: Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s foe of apartheid, dies at 90

— With files from The Associated Press

Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Justin Trudeau

Previous story
Canada records more than 2M COVID-19 cases; health-care workers brace for spike
Next story
Homicide investigation underway in 70 Mile

Just Posted

RCMP are investigating a homicide in 70 Mile House. (File photo)
Homicide investigation underway in 70 Mile

Roads were relatively calm in Quesnel on Monday, Dec. 27 amid an extreme cold warning that ended later in the day. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Bone-chilling temperatures set new records

Arctic air continues its grip on the central Interior. (File photo)
Extreme cold blankets South Cariboo

Paxton R., Grade 2, Horse Lake Elementary
People helped out in year of crisis