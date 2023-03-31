Truck catches fire on Canim-Hendrix Road

A truck burns on Canim-Hendrix Road on Friday, March 31 after catching fire. (Martina Dopf photo)
A truck burns on Canim-Hendrix Road on Friday, March 31 after catching fire. (Martina Dopf photo)A truck burns on Canim-Hendrix Road on Friday, March 31 after catching fire. (Martina Dopf photo)

A truck carrying fuel and propane bottles caught fire and burst into flames on Canim Hendrix Road Friday evening.

The incident occurred between Forest Grove and Gateway just after 5:20 p.m. bringing traffic to a halt. The Forest Grove Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene soon after to extinguish the blaze, which had fully engulfed the car.

100 Mile RCMP is currently on the scene to control traffic and investigate.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No one is believed to have been injured.

More to come.


