An example of an active trapline sign. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Trapline season to begin soon, signage to go up this week

Pet owners warned to be cautious

Trapline season is soon approaching and the South Cariboo Trappers Association would like to remind the public to be cautious with their pets in the area with active trapline signage.

“We would like the public to realize these humane trapping devices, snares and traps will be there starting Oct. 15. There won’t be a trap behind every sign. There will be one of these signs posted at the beginning of a road system that trappers are using,” said Paul Blackwell, director.

According to Blackwell, a lot of land in the South Cariboo is covered by registered traplines, though signs may not be up everywhere.

“There are probably 40-50 traplines [and] about half of those traplines are First Nations traplines,” he says. “Certainly, the most active local trappers have all got their signs and will be putting them up.”

Blackwell went on to say the public should be made aware of the fact that if they see one of the signs, they should make sure any pets are leashed should they proceed.

“The big understanding, in general, is that the public tends to think we don’t start trapping until the snow flies,” said Blackwell. “The current fur market wants early prime pelts and coyotes are big money these days, so these signs will be posted beginning next week [of Sept. 30].”

