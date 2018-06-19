Trail design program launched at Cariboo college

CNC Quesnel develops training to build and maintain recreational trails in region

Trail development is getting a push in British Columbia, and Quesnel is set to be part of the process.

Quesnel’s College of New Caledonia (CNC) campus just launched a new Trails Design and Maintenance Program at the local campus.

The program aims to help the region design, build and sustain recreation trails, and was developed with financial support from the province through the B.C. Rural Divident Program, and also with consultation from the Cariboo Regional District, City of Quesnel and the Gold Rush Cycling Club.

“Students will gain a solid foundation in sustainable trail design, construction, and maintenance,” says Morgan Ross, regional principal of CNC’s Quesnel campus.

“The program will include classroom instruction, technical training and fieldwork,” he explains.

Instructing the 15-student cohort will be professional trail and bike-park builder Justin Truelove.

Students will receive training in trail assessment, design, troubleshooting, sustainability, mapping and safety.

Other courses included in the program are on ATV and chainsaw operation, GPS training, Wilderness First Aid and BC Wildfire courses. Students complete a two-week practicum placement and use their skills and knowledge to improve local trails.

“What a great opportunity for these students and an even better opportunity for Quesnel,” says Ian van Leusden, trails co-ordinator for the City of Quesnel and Cariboo Regional District.

“I’m grateful to be a part of this. The next couple of years are going to be very exciting for trails and trail development.”

The program is currently full, with a waitlist.

“We are pleased to contribute to the enrichment and expansion of the trail network in our area,” says Ross.

“We hope this partnership leads to additional community development initiatives in the future.”

