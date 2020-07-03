Traffic violators caught and charged by RCMP throughout June

From June 17 to June 30 2020, 100 Mile House RCMP-GRC responded to 211 calls for service. A couple of the highlights selected by Staff Sergeant Svend Nielsen are as follows.

Intoxicated 71-year-old driver fails breathalyzer with open liquor in vehicle

On June 20, 2020, at 11:47 a.m., Cariboo Regional Traffic Services of 100 Mile House RCMP stopped a black SUV travelling on Highway 97 near 100 Mile House BC. The driver had been observed driving erratically and, when stopped, exhibited signs of impairment and there was open liquor in the vehicle.

The driver, a local 71-year-old male, failed to adequately provide a breath sample in an Approved Screening Device. He was served a 90-day driving prohibition and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days as a result. The driver was then transported to his residence. This investigation is concluded.

Man blows by traffic stop 70 km over the speed limit

On June 21, 2020, at 4:18 p.m., Cariboo Regional Traffic Services and 100 Mile House RCMP conducted a joint traffic stop of a vehicle travelling south on Highway 97 near 100 Mile House BC.

An officer was out conducting a traffic stop with an unrelated vehicle when another vehicle, a blue Chrysler 200, passed him in excess of 150 km/hr, which at the time was 80 km/hr or more over the required speed of 70 km/hr when passing an emergency vehicle roadside.

Radar readings were obtained by the officer of the vehicle going 162 km/hr in the 110 km/hr zone. Other officers on duty were able to stop the car safely, at which time the traffic officer completed an impaired investigation using two Approved Screening Devices due to the signs of intoxication exhibited by the driver.

The 25-year-old male was served a 90-day driving prohibition and his vehicle impounded for 30 days under Immediate Roadside Prohibition legislation. He was also served an excessive speed ticket. This file is concluded.

Female patient bites victim at hospital and assaults police

On June 23, 2020, at 10:02 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP attended to the 100 Mile Hospital on Cedar Ave in 100 Mile House BC for a reported assault. A staff member had reported that a female patient had bitten someone.

Upon attendance, officers observed the female attempting to strike a nurse about the head with a closed fist. The officer had to physically restrain the woman by holding her on the ground until assisting officers arrived on the scene to complete the arrest procedure. The female was not injured during the arrest, however, the initial arresting officer suffered minor injuries.

The female continued to display erratic behaviour and was considered to be impaired on intoxicating substances, so she was transported to cells. Once sober, the female was released on conditions related to the offence. The investigation is ongoing.

Lack of license plate on vehicle leads to multiple charges

On June 23, 2020, at 1:38 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP were on patrol in the 103 Mile House BC area when they observed a vehicle with no licence plates driving along Park Drive. This vehicle had been previously reported to Police by concerned citizens in the area.

The driver, a 24-year male, was also a prohibited driver. The vehicle was impounded and the driver charged with a number of offences related to the observed offences as well as prohibited driving. The investigation is ongoing.

Despite reports, RCMP patrols find no instances of impaired driving in Canim Lake area

On June 28, 2020, at 9 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP completed a day of patrols in the Eagle Creek and Hawkins Lake areas near Canim Lake BC due to public concerns expressed over off-road vehicle misuse and impaired driving occurring over holiday weekends in those areas.

Two members were assigned as part of the developing Rural Crime Reduction Plan. Several patrols and interactions with residents and visitors occurred in the area over the day. A roadblock was set up along Canim Hendrix Road at roughly 3:00 p.m., with over 75 vehicles checked. No impaired drivers were found nor were there any other violations noted. These patrols will hopefully continue in our rural areas during the year.

Gas line break closes Highway 97 for an hour

On June 28, 2020, at 5:57 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP attended along Highway 97 in the 3200 block near the Canco Store north of Lac La Hache BC for a report of a gas line break. Fire crews were on scene assisting Fortis Gas for a damaged gas pipe.

The highway was closed for approximately one hour while the Fortis crew repaired the break. There were no injuries reported. The investigation is concluded.

Seadoo riders reported missing highlights the importance of clear and timely communication

On June 28, 2020, at 9:42 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP responded to a report of missing Seadoo riders on Canim Lake. The complainant reports that a family member had bought two used Seadoos and gone out onto the lake after having some mechanical issues and getting them working. The two males had since not returned.

South Cariboo Search and Rescue was engaged as was additional RCMP resources. Fortunately, the two males returned to the residence within a few minutes of the call. They reportedly were at a neighbour’s residence since late afternoon.

This incident stresses the importance of two things – let people know where you are going and what your plans are prior to leaving and go prepared to be out in the elements if things change. Also, considering at the time of the initial call, time is of the essence. It is better to contact Police early so planning can start and action can be taken rather than potentially limit crucial search time at the outset of the event. The investigation is concluded.

Boat reported stolen on Canim Lake turns out to have slipped its mooring

On June 30, 2020, at 11:41 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP attended to a report of a boat theft along Canim Lake in the 8000 block of the Canim South Road. The complainant reported that his entire boat and motor were missing.

As sometimes happens, RCMP asked the complainant to have a look around the local area along the shore, as sometimes boats become free off their mooring and can drift away. Sure enough, the boat was located a short distance away while the responding officer was still inbound. RCMP appreciate calls of this nature, especially when the file is concluded like this one. Good luck fishing!

Anyone with information on these or other events in the 100 Mile House RCMP Detachment area can contact the local RCMP office to speak with an officer at 250-395-2456 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) if they wish to remain anonymous.



