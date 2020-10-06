(Black Press Media files)

Toddler dies after car crash that sent mother to hospital in Coquitlam

The toddler and mother were both taken to hospital; the mother has serious injuries

A two-year-old child has died after they and their mother were hit by a vehicle in Coquitlam Monday (Oct. 5) evening.

Mounties said the crash happened in the area of Tantalus Court and Pinetree Way around 6:30 p.m. The toddler and her mother were both taken to hospital; the mother has serious injuries, while the child died in hospital.

The area was closed to traffic for several hours but reopened shortly after 1 a.m.

