The South Green Lake fire protection area. TNRD map.

TNRD gives green light for VFDs assent vote

Referendum date set for June 23

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) has officially given the green light to an assent vote (referendum) on whether or not the TNRD should create several fire protection service areas under their service delivery.

The referendum question for the South Green Lake Fire Protection Service Area will be, “Are you in favour of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District adopting Bylaw No. 2650 for the purpose of establishing the South Green Lake fire protection service area within a portion of Electoral Area “E” (Bonaparte Plateau) with a maximum annual tax requisition for operating costs of $150,000 or $1.094/$1,000 of net taxable value of land and improvements, whichever is greater?”

The decision follows the introduction of the Structure Firefighters Competency and Training Playbook by the Office of the Fire Commissioner in 2014 and WorkSafeBC rules and regulations that impacted VFDs due to liability concerns.

“All the firefighters and the society directors and officers are in favour of it,” says South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department chief Peter McKie.

“It’ll hopefully be able to sustain our fire department for a very long time with the TNRD backing us.”

The VFD had a meeting on April 10 with a straw vote resulting in all 71 property owners present at the time voting in favour.

McKie says that they’ll have another meeting on May 28 and that they’re pretty confident that people realize that to sustain the fire hall, it’s the way to go.

Overall, referendums will be held for Loon Lake, McLure and South Green Lake, while Little Fort and Tobiano will conduct theirs through petitions.

The TNRD board approved $20,000 to conduct the assent votes, with the referendums scheduled to take place on June 23 and a July 6 deadline for the petitions.

