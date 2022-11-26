Time for new blood at community association

Long-time volunteer Ingrid Meyer has stepped down from the 108 Mile Ranch Community Association after 20 years of service, saying it’s time for “new blood” to take over.

Meyer, president of the board of directors for the past several years, announced her departure shortly after the association’s Annual General Meeting earlier this month.

“It’s time. We have so many new community members and it’s time for young members with new ideas to step up,” Meyer said. “I think I’ve run out of ideas and, of course, most of the time I organized everything on my own so I’m just tired.”

Meyer moved to 108 Mile Ranch in May 2002 and put her hand up as a volunteer a few months later at that year’s AGM.

“It was a wonderful AGM and when I got up and said, ‘I am here, I’ll help’ right away they put me in the bingo kitchen,” she said.

The bingo was held every Friday, and raised a lot of money for the RCA, but was eventually stopped after they ran out of volunteers, Meyer said, noting many of the original contributors were in their 70s and 80s.

But she was hooked on helping out. “It was so much fun, and I got to know so many wonderful people. And then I volunteered and volunteered and volunteered.”

About 12 years ago, Meyer became a director of the board before taking over as president and chair a few years ago. The association manages the assets of the RCA, which include the beaches and Community Hall.

Meyer has worked tirelessly over the years to help enhance the profile and livability of the community. Some of her highlights are bringing in an annual Christmas Market, a business billboard on Easzee Drive, business memberships, the 108 Fair and helping to co-organize a 50th anniversary event.

In 2019, she was named the 108 Mile Ranch Citizen of the Year.

“I enjoyed what I have done,” Meyer said. “I thank everyone for working alongside me because you can never do it on your own. Thank you to our amazing community.”

Meyer said she plans to continue volunteering in both 100 Mile House and locally. She has organized the annual 108 Mile Christmas Market, which is set for Sunday, Nov. 27 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the community hall and will help the 108 Lions with the 108 Santa Celebration on Dec. 10.

She also continues to work with Donna White, who has been elected as chair of the board, “so I’m not out of the picture,” she said. The seven-member board also includes Debbie Savoy as vice-chair, Shirley McInnes as secretary and Michele Spence as treasurer.

Meyer reminds everyone in the community that no quads are allowed on the streets or greenbelts in 108 Mile Ranch and snowmobilers should be aware of the snow conditions and “don’t destroy our fences.”

“I still live here and love the 108.”

100 Mile House