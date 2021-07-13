The evacuation alert issued for the Crooked Lake Area. (Photo submitted)

Three parcels of land on Crooked Lake under evacuation alert

This comes in response to the nearby McKinley Lake fire

An evacuation alert has been issued by the Cariboo Regional District for properties around Crooked Lake.

On July 13, because of potential danger to life and health, the CRD issued the alert for three parcels of land in the Crooked Lake area. The alert cover 7,747 hectacres from the west end of Crooked Lake to the border of Elbow Lake and includes Crooked Lake Resort.

This alert comes in response to the nearby McKinley Lake fire that currently is listed as out of control and 1,500 ha in size.

Residents are not required to leave at this time but should pack up their essentials, including medications and important papers such as insurance, as well as enough supplies to last 72 hours. They should also make plans to move pets or livestock and find accommodations if needed.

More to come.

100 Mile HouseWilliams Lake

Previous story
Canada to donate 17.7M doses of AstraZeneca and raise money for global vaccination
Next story
Gen Z, millennials playing a significant part in the Great Resignation trend

Just Posted

A helicopter pilot prepares to drop water on a wildfire burning in Lytton, B.C., on Thursday, July 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
23 smoky skies bulletins issued across B.C. Interior; CDC offers tips for wildfire smoke

The evacuation alert issued for the Crooked Lake Area. (Photo submitted)
Three parcels of land on Crooked Lake under evacuation alert

The Canim Lake wildfire, listed at 1,640 hectares, burns on the hillside above the south end of the lake Sunday. (Norm Lapointe - Submitted photo)
UPDATE: Canim Lake controlled burn successfully completed

Sparks Lake wildfire. (BC Wildfire Service)
Evacuation order issued for residences in electoral area ‘J’