Three former ICBC executives earned more than $1 million in 2017-18

Mark Blucher, former president and chief executive officer, received a total of $320,260.

Three former ICBC executives earned a total of roughly $1 million in the financial year 2017-2018 according to financial disclosure information.

Geri Prior, former chief financial officer, earned $415,685, while Barbara Meens Thistle, former vice president, central services, pulled in $274,021.

These figures for former ICBC executives added up to just over $1 million and accounted for about a third of total compensation that ICBC executives received in 2017-2018.

Blucher left ICBC for Central 1 Credit Union in late 2017, replacing Don Wright, who left the credit union to head the public service in British Columbia.

Meens Thistle joined the University of British Columbia, while Prior, CIBC’s top-paid executive, retired last year. Prior also won the 2017 Lifetime Achievement award from the Association of Women in Finance.

Bill Carpenter, chief financial officer and chief actuary, led all all current ICBC executives with a total compensation of $404,469, followed by Kathy Parslow, vice president for claims and driver licensing, who earned $397,768, and Nicolas Jimenez, interim president and chief executive officer, with $382,132.

While executive pay represents just a part of the larger financial issues currently confronting ICBC, a 2012 auditor’s report raised considerable concern about excessive compensation for executives.

