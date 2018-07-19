Three firefighters working on Canim Lake fire, six workers and a water truck en route

The Canim Lake fire is one of 14 fires currently reported in the Cariboo Fire Centre.

Three firefighters are on site at a fire just two kilometers south of Canim Lake.

The fire was reported Thursday morning and is confirmed to have been caused by lightning.

Five additional firefighters, one officer and a water truck were en route to help with the Canim Lake fire as of Thursday at 2 p.m., according to to Jessica Mack, the fire information officer for the Cariboo.

“The crews right now are laying hose lay on the fire and their objective is to put the water on the fire,” says Mack.

The fire is estimated at 0.1 hectares in size.

It is one of 14 fires currently reported in the Cariboo Fire Centre.

