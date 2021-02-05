Three deaths, 56 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region since testing began is now at 6,569

A medic administers a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to a fellow medic during a campaign to vaccinate front-line medical workers, at the health ministry, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Nasser Nasser

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) announced 56 new cases and three new deaths in the Interior Health region.

The total number of cases in the region is now at 6,569 with 975 of those cases currently active.

According to the BCCDC, 53 individuals are hospitalized due to the virus. 19 people are in intensive care.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the loved ones and caregivers of the three additional COVID-related deaths Interior Health is reporting today,” IH’s president and CEO Susan Brown said.

“COVID-19 continues to circulate in Interior Health communities, large and small, and we urge everyone to remain vigilant in order to reduce the risk of transmission and illness across our region.”

In total, 78 people have died due to COVID-19 within IH.

Interior Health provided an update on outbreaks in the region:

Westsyde Care Residence group home in Kamloops has 21 cases: 10 residents and 11 staff. All 21 cases are currently active.

Royal Inland Hospital has 95 cases: 32 patients and 62 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak. There are 53 active cases.

Cariboo Memorial Hospital has 14 cases: 12 staff and two patients. There is one active case.

Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care in Kamloops has 25 cases: 17 residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak. There are three active cases.

Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver has 37 cases: 27 residents, 10 staff, with five deaths connected to this outbreak. There are 11 active cases.

Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 40 cases: 25 residents and 15 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak. There are six active cases.

Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 68 cases: 39 residents and 29 staff, with nine deaths connected to this outbreak. There are 13 active cases.

Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon has 68 cases: 47 residents and 21 staff, with nine deaths connected to this outbreak. There are seven active cases.

Four new cases have been identified in connection to the Big White community cluster, but IH said the cases from the ski resort are now starting to stabilize.

“This cluster is not yet over, but we are confident the measures in place are working, and we will reduce our reporting to weekly on Fridays,” Interior Health medical health officer Dr. Silvina Mema said.

