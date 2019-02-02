Chloe Winter celebrates getting a ball in with her putter at one of the stations during the Cariboo Winter Giggle Games at the 108 Mile Heritage Site on Jan. 26. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

There were lots of giggles at the 108 Mile Heritage Site on Jan. 26

100 Mile Hospice Society hosts first annual Cariboo Winter Giggle Games

There were a lot of giggles at the 108 Mile Heritage Site this weekend. The 100 Mile Hospice Society created the Cariboo Winter Giggle Games as a fundraising opportunity and promote themselves within the community.

“The people who have here have enjoyed it very much. They are laughing and smiling and doing almost every single game,” said Sarah Smith, bereavement coordinator for the Hospice Society.

Smith was also a volunteer at the below zero target toss game station with Jamie Taylor, who volunteered to help with the games.

It was the first year the Hospice Society put on the event and while Smith said she would have liked to see more people turn out for the event, it was a good event for bringing awareness to the Hospice Society.

“We promoted it well and that’s part of the awareness is too – what hospice is and raising money for our society with our community to do projects,” she said.

There was a registration station at the barn where people could take away information pamphlets.

One of the projects they are trying to fundraise for is a bereavement group that will be led by Smith and the Hospice Society is training more volunteers in April to help grow the group and team.

Another thing is replacing old equipment, such as pressure mattresses. The mattresses can cost up to $10,000 according to Smith.

Bock added to this, saying that the beds come in three parts and if the middle part breaks, it’s $7,000 to replace that part.

They are hoping for it to become an annual fundraiser.

“I think this is to build on, absolutely. Every time for the first time, you learn from it and you do more and people who came this time will tell others about how fun it is,” said Taylor. “I think seeing all the kids smiling was worth it.”

Lauren Bock, who is on the board of directors for the Society, said it would be good as well because more people would know about the society and what they do.

Almost everyone who went the 2019 Cariboo Winter Giggle Games will likely receive a prize. Some of the prizes included a $75 gift certificate for Canadian 2 for 1 Pizza, a picnic backpack and more.

“It’s heartwarming to see how many people and businesses support us,” said Bock. “I know lots of businesses aren’t thriving so that they’re still willing to give means a lot.”

Previous story
Flood watches, evacuation orders as storm hits California
Next story
Temperatures to drop to -30 C, plus wind chill, in Chilcotin and Peace River

Just Posted

There were lots of giggles at the 108 Mile Heritage Site on Jan. 26

100 Mile Hospice Society hosts first annual Cariboo Winter Giggle Games

Residential taxes mark relatively small portion of 100 Mile tax burden

NDIT report delineates local economy

Cariboo bears opt for sleepless winter and more food for chance to survive

A look at how some of the bear cubs rescued from our area are doing at the Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter

Fire relief fund hands out most remaining funds

SCSAR to use funds for improved communication

Fishing Highway 24 Association getting ready to host another ice fishing derby

Hit up Sheridan Lake on Feb. 2 for some hot drinks and coffee

‘It just happened’: B.C. woman celebrates her 100th birthday

While sporting a party hat reading ‘eternal youth,’ Elizabeth Viens said there’s no trick to living a long life

Integrating cultural practices helps in recovery of Indigenous women: B.C. study

UBC study included treatment for women of weekly circles or group activities led by an elder

$500,000 Lotto Max prize sold in Fort Nelson, B.C.

The jackpot of $26.6 million was won in Quebec

Temperatures to drop to -30 C, plus wind chill, in Chilcotin and Peace River

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold weather warning for the area

Another B.C. forest company looks south for lumber mill expansion

Premier John Horgan promises ‘carrots and sticks’ to grow sawmill jobs

Man dead in late-night Surrey shooting

Surrey RCMP called to 13900-block of 58A Avenue Friday night for reports of shots fired

Wiarton Willie predicts early spring; Shubenacadie Sam calls for more winter

Wiarton Willie was backed up by the most famous American groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil

Human toll of cold: more than 2 dozen dead in U.S.

Hospitals reported more than 220 cases of frostbite and hypothermia since Tuesday

Canucks Report: Vancouver set for February grind

Schedule features 14 games in 27 nights

Most Read