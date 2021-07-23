BC Hydro to repair distribution line affected by Flat Lake fire

BC Hydro crews are working Friday to re-energize a distribution line damaged by fire near 83 Mile Road that left 77 people without power this week.

Lindsay Routledge, of BC Hydro community relations, said the distribution line and some poles were damaged by the Flat Lake wildfire on Wednesday, July 21. Crews were asked to isolate the line for safety reasons but were expected to get access again today. Some of the properties are expected to be restored by this afternoon.

“We’re not sure if everyone will be restored,” Routledge said. “It depends on what kind of equipment we can get in there.”

A 25-kilovolt transmission line in the area was not affected.

More to come.



