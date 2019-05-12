The Free Press welcomes new reporter

  • May. 12, 2019 6:30 p.m.
My name is Raven Nyman and I’m a new multi-media journalist here at the Free Press. I am pleased to join the team in 100 Mile House for the summer after spending the last two years as a Black Press community correspondent to the Ashcroft Cache-Creek Journal.

In May 2017, I graduated from the University of British Columbia with a bachelor of arts, and a double major with honours English literature and creative writing. During my time at UBC Vancouver, I was involved in a variety of student leadership positions, hosted a monthly student reading series featuring published authors, and also helped run a successful musical theatre troupe in my spare time.

Since then, I have fled the city lights and returned to the countryside where I was raised. My childhood was largely split between the small communities of Clinton and 100 Mile House, which means that many readers will recognize me. Yes, I’m a Cariboo girl and I’m happy to be home in the sticks.

When I’m not busy writing fiction or reporting on the local news, you can find me sprawled in the grass somewhere or birdwatching alongside my cats. Beyond that, I remain an active volunteer in the Village of Clinton, where my family owns a cattle ranch.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

