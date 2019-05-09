The CRD Solid Waste Management encourages residents to double-check before recycling

Decreasing trends in contamination levels for the cariboo district

B.C. is one of the few provinces in Canada that has one of the most efficient recycling programs.

According to the supervisor of Solid Waste Management for the Cariboo Regional District (CRD), Tera Grady, every time a consumer purchases a can of soup or cardboard box, a portion of its cost goes toward it being recycled.

“We are one of the few provinces in Canada that has the producers pay a fee for packaging they create to be recycled,” said Grady. “It’s called Extended Producer Responsibility.”

Extended Producer Responsibility is an environmental policy approach in which the producers take responsibility for reducing environmental impact by managing the whole life cycle of the product. According to the Ministry of Environment, they are responsible for the selection of materials, the design and its end-of-life.

For the Cariboo region, all of the house hold recycling services are managed by a stewardship agency called Recycle B.C. The program has a detailed list of items that are accepted – it has to be packaging from the producers.

HOME RECYCLING: What can be recycled

“Recycling does not produce revenue,” said Grady. “It is expensive to do and somebody has to be pay for it. Right now, it’s the producers of the packaging that are funding the program so it’s important only the items they are paying for, end up being recycled.”

“As a consumer, you have to make sure it ends up being recycled,” she added.

The term “wish-cycling” is used to describe when a person puts something in their recycle bin, hoping it will be recycled. Grady said it’s important to recognize not everything is accepted into the current program being used. When garbage or other non-recyclable materials end up in the system or at the depots, the product becomes contaminated.

“As a collector for Recycle BC, we are audited,” said Grady. “Anytime material from one of our depots goes to the coast, Recycle BC will take samples and audit it. If our contamination is excessive, we can be fined.”

Over the last several years, materials coming from the Cariboo have come back with a contamination rate of three per cent.

The highest it has been was 11 per cent.

“We haven’t been fined yet, but anytime we get a poor audit, we are following up with the attendants at that particular facility to make sure they are interacting with residents, so residents can become aware of what can and can’t be recycled.”

Grady said there has been a decreasing trend in contamination levels for the Cariboo Regional District.

“If we want these services to be continued, we have to abide by the guidelines,” said Grady. “Our levels have been improving. It’s just important to be aware of what is and is not included in the program.”

If residents have questions about what can be recycled and where they can do it – call the Recycling Council of BC at 1-800-667-4321.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Health Canada changes cannabis licensing process in bid to cut wait times
Next story
Facebook auto-generates videos celebrating extremist images

Just Posted

South Cariboo wildfire sees prompt response

The Deka Lake-area fire is believed to be human-caused

A 1.10-hectare wildfire is burning in Deka Lake area according to Wildfire Service map

The fire is believed to be human-caused

The CRD Solid Waste Management encourages residents to double-check before recycling

Decreasing trends in contamination levels for the cariboo district

South Cariboo Farmers’ Market offers fresh food and fun for all ages

Grand Opening sees new and returning vendors in 100 Mile House

Cariboo Fire Centre managers prepare for 2019 wildfire season

Zones include Quesnel, Williams Lake, 100 Mile House and Alexis Creek

VIDEO: Takaya, the lone wolf that roams two B.C. islands, spotted on beach

Coastal wolf captured while trotting along beach by Vancouver Island tourism company

China holds appeal hearing for B.C. man sentenced to death

Former Abbotsford man Robert Schellenberg got death sentence after Canada arrested Huawei CFO

Employees recover after breathing fumes from package sent to offices of B.C. development

Hazmat experts on way to South Fraser Way offices after package causes symptoms in workers

Koi fish return to Chinese garden, 6 months since ‘otterpocalypse’

In November, the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden was closed after a river otter snuck in

Facebook auto-generates videos celebrating extremist images

Video showed anti-Semitic verses, a photo of men carrying jihadi flags as they burn the stars and stripes

Berry sisters murder trial: defence draws comparison to unsolved Vancouver Island slashing

Woman attacked in her home less than a kilometre away from Andrew Berry’s apartment

B.C. to release reports on money laundering by organized crime in real estate

This follows last June’s report on dirty money in casinos by former RCMP deputy commissioner Peter German

Canadians less certain about cannabis in wake of legalization: survey

Research suggests support for legalization has dropped to 50.1 per cent from 68.6 per cent in 2017

3-year-old girl attacked by coyote in White Rock

Conservation officers located and killed the coyote Monday

Most Read