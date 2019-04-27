That’s no kitty cat: Victoria firefighters help catch cougar chased up a tree

Officers and their dogs tracked the big cat and chased it up a tree in Gorge Road neighbourhood

Victoria firefighters were dealt a rather cliche task when they were called to rescue a cat from a tree on Friday. Turns out, however, the cat was no small kitten – instead a full-grown cougar.

The cougar was first spotted in the Gorge-Burnside neighbourhood that afternoon, after being reported near a local long-term residential care facility earlier in the day.

At the time, Victoria Police cautioned people to avoid the neighbourhood as B.C. Conservation Officer Services members searched the area.

Officers, with the help of dogs, were able to track the animal and chase it up a tree. Conservation officers then tranquilized the big cat before fire crews were able to position a ladder and bring it back to ground level.

According to the local conservation officers, the cougar was in good health and will be relocated back into the wilderness.

Vancouver Island COS ear tagging a captured young cougar on the Gorge in Victoria. Thanks to @vicpdcanada, @VictoriaFire730 and VicAnimal Control for the combined work. Cougar was in good health and will be relocated back to the wilderness. pic.twitter.com/Iar9YTkPik — BC CO Service (@_BCCOS) April 27, 2019

